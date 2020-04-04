Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cloudera, Inc.    CLDR

CLOUDERA, INC.

(CLDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cloudera (CLDR) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into the Cloudera Acquisition of Hortonworks, Inc.; Hortonworks Investors Receiving Cloudera Shares Encouraged to Contact Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/04/2020 | 08:52am EDT

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Cloudera, Inc. ("Cloudera") (NYSE: CLDR) for violations of federal securities laws.

On June 3, 2019, Cloudera completed its merger with Hortonworks, Inc. ("Hortonworks").  Hortonworks stockholders received 1.305 common shares of Cloudera for each share of Hortonworks stock they owned.

If you purchased and/or otherwise acquired Cloudera common stock: (1) pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement filed in connection with Cloudera's merger with Hortonworks, Inc. that closed on January 3, 2019; and/or (2) between April 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, and have lost money, realized or unrealized on your converted Hortonworks shares, or your Cloudera investment, and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudera-cldr-alert-johnson-fistel-launches-investigation-into-the-cloudera-acquisition-of-hortonworks-inc-hortonworks-investors-receiving-cloudera-shares-encouraged-to-contact-firm-301035490.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLOUDERA, INC.
08:52aCLOUDERA (CLDR) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into the Cloudera ..
PR
04/01CLOUDERA : Data Platform Empowers LINE to Deliver Secure, Data-Driven Innovation
PR
04/01PURE STORAGE : MSys Technologies Named Again in the List of the Top Fastest Grow..
AQ
03/30CLOUDERA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceed..
BU
03/27CLOUDERA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
03/27CLOUDERA : Announces Winners of 2020 Partner Awards
AQ
03/26CLOUDERA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articl..
AQ
03/11Gilead, Cloudera rise; Halliburton, Hanesbrands fall
AQ
03/11CLOUDERA : Thinking about buying stock in Cloudera, Cypress Semiconductor, Inovi..
PR
03/10CLOUDERA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group