Cloudera : Data Platform Available on Microsoft Azure

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) powered by Microsoft Azure. CDP is an integrated data platform that is easy to secure, manage, and deploy. Now available on Azure, it delivers powerful, self-service analytics with a consistent Azure experience and enterprise-grade performance across hybrid environments with the granular security and governance policies that IT leaders demand.

"Much like what happened with the Bring Your Own Device phenomenon of the last decade, today's business users are demanding to Bring Their Own Data into the enterprise. They want to analyze, report, and predict business outcomes on that data in real-time," said Mick Hollison, chief marketing officer of Cloudera. "For enterprise IT, this means that delivering speed and agility is now just as important as security and governance when it comes to enterprise data management and advanced analytics. CDP, powered by Microsoft Azure, provides IT with an integrated data platform to work at the speed of business with enterprise-grade security, privacy, and compliance for any type of data."

CDP on Azure includes Cloudera's Shared Data Experience (SDX), which makes it easy to create a secure data lake in hours instead of weeks and replaces tedious scripting with 'set it and forget it' convenience. With CDP on Azure, organizations can speed time to value for data engineering, data warehousing, and machine learning.

Cloudera leverages Azure infrastructure services such as:

Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS) to run high performance analytics with increased availability and durability.

Azure Resource Manager (ARM) templates to deploy infrastructure as code in Azure, ensuring rapid, consistent, and repeatable deployment of CDP services.

Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) to scale up or down depending on the analytics workload to more easily and cost effectively meet service level agreements (SLA) and take advantage of the benefits of cloud bursting.

"Cloudera customers choose Azure because of the freedom to build, manage, and deploy applications on a global, hybrid cloud offering using their favorite tools and frameworks," said Arpan Shah, General Manager, Azure Marketing, Microsoft. "I am excited to have the Cloudera Data Platform available on Azure."

Availability and Pricing

Cloudera Data Platform is available for preview on Azure. Please refer to the pricing page on Cloudera.com for additional information.

Additional Resources

New Study Proves Current Enterprise Data Strategies Ineffective

Cloudera Data Platform

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at Cloudera.com .

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Cloudera's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our quarterly and yearly reports that we file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Cloudera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudera-data-platform-available-on-microsoft-azure-300952752.html

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.