Cloudera : Leads the Way in Data Warehousing for Hybrid Cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud, announced the general availability of Cloudera Data Warehouse. Cloudera Data Warehouse is a modern hybrid cloud data warehouse, trusted by nearly 800 large enterprises to store, analyze and manage data in public clouds and on-premises. Its hybrid, cloud-native architecture routinely handles 50 PB data workloads, delivers sub-microsecond query performance and serves clusters with hundreds of compute nodes. Cloudera Data Warehouse enables hybrid compute, storage and control – or H3 – for workload portability and optimization across public clouds and enterprise data centers. Cloudera Data Warehouse works where enterprises work, delivering the agility, security and governance enterprise IT needs, and the self-service analytics business people and data professionals demand.

"Before Cloudera, several data warehouse appliances were necessary to support our complex analytic requirements including market surveillance and member compliance analysis. Because the warehouse appliances could not scale we were forced to silo our data by market," said Steve Hirsch, Chief Data Officer, Intercontinental Exchange / NYSE. "Cloudera's ease of scalability and performance efficiency enabled us to consolidate all of our data platforms and today we run over 80,000 queries a day on Petabytes of data, while adding 30 TB of fresh data daily. With Cloudera, we eliminated data silos and improved our market surveillance and member compliance analytics capabilities. Cloudera is the right partner for NYSE."

Customers choose Cloudera Data Warehouse as their enterprise standard for hybrid cloud and on-premises clusters due to its ability to support multiple operational and analytical use cases in mixed workload environments. In fact, Cloudera was recently recognized as one of the best data warehouse solutions in the 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Management Solutions for Analytics as reviewed by customers.

New hybrid cloud data warehouse as-a-service

Cloudera is further expanding its hybrid cloud data warehouse offerings with the availability of Cloudera Altus Data Warehouse, a modern data warehouse as-a-service, built with the same powerful Cloudera Data Warehouse hybrid, cloud-native architecture. The all-new Cloudera Altus Data Warehouse provides as-a-service agility, with the hybrid cloud flexibility and performance that first-generation cloud data warehouses simply weren't designed to deliver. Altus Data Warehouse offers a superior analytics experience, governance, and performance. It's also multi-cloud, running on both Microsoft Azure and AWS. Unlike first-generation cloud data warehouses, Altus Data Warehouse:

Delivers a superior analytic experience and improves user productivity with zero-copy simplicity that eliminates the need to copy data into proprietary stores

Accelerates analytic experimentation and collaboration with zero-admin data sharing for data science, machine learning, and real-time analytic workloads

Maintains lineage and history for transient workloads, critical for governance and compliance

Enables encryption at rest and in motion, with choice of key management, configured for clusters on creation and it's GDPR and SOC2 compliant and is undergoing SOC2 certification

Provides the scale, performance and hybrid flexibility to quickly and economically capitalize on new business requirements and opportunities

"Analytical insights are the key for us to be able to differentiate ourselves and create more value for our customers," said Sven Löffler, business development executive at Deutsche Telekom. "With Cloudera Altus Data Warehouse and SDX [Shared Data Experience] running on Microsoft ADLS (Azure Data Lake Storage), we were able to establish our Telekom Data Intelligence Hub: a trusted, fully governed platform and ecosystem where our users are empowered to exchange and analyse data and develop multi-function, data-driven applications easier and securely."

Hybrid is the new normal for data warehouses

It's becoming clear that enterprises need more than one cloud. Hybrid enables enterprises to optimize how their business works – public cloud for elasticity and scale, multi-cloud for redundancy and choice, and on-premises for performance and privacy. However traditional data warehouses and first-generation cloud data warehouses have typically enabled one cloud choice - theirs. Cloudera Data Warehouse helps people work with verifiable data irrespective of whether it's in a public cloud, across multi-clouds, or on-premises. Cloudera delivers a hybrid cloud data warehouse that works where enterprises work, with the agility, security and governance enterprise IT needs, and the self-service analytics business people and enterprise data professionals demand.

"As enterprises collect increasing amounts of data to support critical BI and analytics applications, they recognize the inherent need to leverage Cloudera's scalable, hybrid, cloud-native data warehouse to better enable self-service flexibility and real-time insights," said Anupam Singh, General Manager Analytics at Cloudera. "Simply put, traditional data warehouses and first-generation cloud data warehouses are not able to provide the performance, flexibility and control enterprises need to meet the standards for agility and scale of a modern operational environment."

Availability

Cloudera Altus Data Warehouse as-a-service is expected to be generally available August 30, 2018. Cloudera Data Warehouse, formerly known as Cloudera Analytic DB, is available now.

