Cloudera : Lost Money in Cloudera, Inc.?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Cloudera, Inc. shares have declined by more than 40% on news of its CEO’s departure, disappointing first-quarter financial results and revenue forecast, and multiple analyst downgrades. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Cloudera Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) stock.

On June 5, 2019, Cloudera announced that CEO Tom Reilly would be leaving the company, and lowered its revenue outlook for 2020 by $90 million. CNBC published an article on Cloudera’s announcements, stating “[C]loudera continues to bleed cash and is struggling to generate consistent growth, raising concerns about the future viability of its data analytics technology.”

Multiple analysts downgraded Cloudera, including Needham’s Jack Andrews, who stated,

“A CEO departure, the retraction of a near-term target financial model, lack of clarity regarding a major new product launch, and most alarmingly, a visible uptick in customer churn, cause us to reevaluate our stance.”

Following this news, shares of Cloudera plummeted more than 40% in intraday trading on June 6, 2019, causing significant harm to investors.

