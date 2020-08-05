Log in
Cloudera : Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

08/05/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2021 (ended July 31, 2020) financial results on September 2, 2020 after the close of market, and host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time).

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • Participant Toll Free Number: +1-833-579-0900
  • Participant International Number: +1-778-560-2567
  • Conference ID: 3554107

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the News & Events section of the Company's website at https://investors.cloudera.com/events/Events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least two weeks following completion of the call.   

About Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudera-sets-date-to-announce-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2021-results-301107089.html

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
