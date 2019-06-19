Log in
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cloudera, Inc.

06/19/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 6, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Cloudera, Inc. (“Cloudera” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CLDR) securities between April 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Cloudera investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On June 5, 2019, the Company reported $103.8 million losses from operations for first quarter 2020, roughly double the year-over-year period. The Company disclosed that it was losing business despite its recent merger with Hortonworks, Inc. and that it suffered an elevated dollar churn rate of 15%. Moreover, the Company announced the abrupt retirement of its Chief Executive Officer.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.59, or nearly 41%, to close at $5.21 on June 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting the Company's Hadoop-based platform; (2) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues; (3) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows for the foreseeable future; (4) the primary motivation for the Company's merger with Hortonworks was to generate growth through the acquisition of Hortonworks' existing customers (as opposed to obtaining them organically); (5) that the purported synergies and other benefits of the merger with Hortonworks were materially overstated; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Cloudera during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 6, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 758 M
EBIT 2020 -96,3 M
Net income 2020 -310 M
Finance 2020 333 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Capitalization 1 398 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,4 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Reilly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott J. Davidson Chief Operating Officer
James W. Frankola Chief Financial Officer
Amr A. Awadallah Chief Technology Officer
Amy OConnor Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOUDERA INC-47.92%2 394
WORLDPAY INC61.42%36 814
FISERV INC21.06%32 447
GLOBAL PAYMENTS54.97%23 400
CINTAS CORPORATION38.26%23 360
FIRST DATA CORP56.83%23 234
