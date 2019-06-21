Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cloudera Inc    CLDR

CLOUDERA INC

(CLDR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

IBM :, Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

ARMONK, N.Y., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) today announced a strategic partnership to develop joint go-to-market programs designed to bring advanced data and AI solutions to more organizations across the expansive Apache Hadoop ecosystem.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

The agreement builds on the long-standing relationship between IBM and Hortonworks, which merged with Cloudera in January, 2019, and created integrated solutions for data science and data management. The new agreement builds on these integrated solutions and extends them to include the Cloudera platform.

As part of the partnership, IBM will resell the Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub and Cloudera DataFlow. In addition, Cloudera will begin to resell IBM's Watson Studio and BigSQL.

"By teaming more strategically with IBM we can accelerate data-driven decision making for our joint enterprise customers who want a hybrid and multi-cloud data management solution with common security and governance," said Scott Andress, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, Cloudera. "We are pleased to have expanded our relationship with IBM, and I am very encouraged by the momentum that our companies have continued to generate together since the merger."

About Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About IBM
For more information go to https://www.ibm.com/analytics/
For more information on this partnership go to: http://ibm.com/analytics/partners/cloudera.

Contact
Michael Zimmerman
IBM Media Relations
mrzimmerman@us.ibm.com 

Rhodes Klement
Cloudera Media Relations
press@cloudera.com 
(888) 789-1488

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-cloudera-announce-strategic-partnership-300872516.html

SOURCE IBM


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLOUDERA INC
09:01aIBM : Cloudera Announce Strategic Partnership
PR
06/20CLOUDERA : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the ..
BU
06/20FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
06/19DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
06/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
06/12ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Misled Shareholders According to Laws..
BU
06/12Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
06/12CLOUDERA : Rosen, a Top Ranked Law Firm, Reminds Cloudera, Inc. Investors of Imp..
BU
06/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Cloudera, Inc..
BU
06/11Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cloudera, In..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About