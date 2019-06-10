Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cloudera, Inc. – CLDR

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) from April 28, 2017 through June 5, 2019,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for
Cloudera investors under the federal securities laws.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large
enterprises interested in adopting Cloudera’s Hadoop-based platform; (2)
Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and
marketing activities to generate new revenues; (3) Cloudera had
materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not
generate annual positive cash flows for the foreseeable future; (4) the
primary motivation for Cloudera’s merger with Hortonworks was to
generate growth through the acquisition of Hortonworks’ existing
customers (as opposed to obtaining them organically); (5) the purported
synergies and other benefits of the merger with Hortonworks were
materially overstated; and (6) defendants’ positive statements about
Cloudera’s business, operations, and prospects were materially
misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details
entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
