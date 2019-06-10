Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cloudera Inc    CLDR

CLOUDERA INC

(CLDR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cloudera, Inc. – CLDR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) from April 28, 2017 through June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Cloudera investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Cloudera class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1596.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cloudera was finding it increasingly difficult to identify large enterprises interested in adopting Cloudera’s Hadoop-based platform; (2) Cloudera needed to expend an increasing amount of capital on sales and marketing activities to generate new revenues; (3) Cloudera had materially diminished sales opportunities and prospects and could not generate annual positive cash flows for the foreseeable future; (4) the primary motivation for Cloudera’s merger with Hortonworks was to generate growth through the acquisition of Hortonworks’ existing customers (as opposed to obtaining them organically); (5) the purported synergies and other benefits of the merger with Hortonworks were materially overstated; and (6) defendants’ positive statements about Cloudera’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1596.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLOUDERA INC
07:57pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cl..
BU
09:52aCLOUDERA (CLDR) CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Sec..
PR
06/07JOHNSON FISTEL, LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Cloudera, Inc.; Class Peri..
PR
06/07CLOUDERA (CLDR) INVESTIGATION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation o..
PR
06/07INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
06/06CLOUDERA : Lost Money in Cloudera, Inc.?
BU
06/06Stitch Fix, Tesla rise while Michaels, Cloudera tumble
AQ
06/06INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06/06SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Securities Claim..
BU
06/05CLOUDERA (CLDR) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Cloudera, Inc..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 758 M
EBIT 2020 -96,3 M
Net income 2020 -310 M
Finance 2020 333 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
Capitalization 1 398 M
Chart CLOUDERA INC
Duration : Period :
Cloudera Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOUDERA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 10,4 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Reilly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott J. Davidson Chief Operating Officer
James W. Frankola Chief Financial Officer
Amr A. Awadallah Chief Technology Officer
Amy OConnor Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOUDERA INC-53.89%2 394
WORLDPAY INC62.17%36 814
FISERV22.11%32 447
GLOBAL PAYMENTS56.03%23 400
CINTAS CORPORATION38.47%23 360
FIRST DATA CORP57.48%23 234
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About