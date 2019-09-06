Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cloudera Inc    CLDR

CLOUDERA INC

(CLDR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Another Complaint Filed Against Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a purchaser of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) filed a derivative complaint against the company's officers and directors for breaches of fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, and waste of corporate assets from April 28, 2017 to the present. Cloudera is a data management and software company.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Cloudera's misconduct, click here.

Cloudera Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the derivative complaint, in April 2017, Cloudera held its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling shares at $15 a share and raising over $258 million in gross proceeds. Following the IPO, Cloudera's officers and directors continuously highlighted Cloudera's success and potential for customer growth with its "land and expand" model, assuring investors that Cloudera was on its way to consistent positive cash flow. Despite these assurances, in April 2018, Cloudera reported disappointing financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018. Nevertheless, its CEO still stated Cloudera was "well positioned to continue to grow." Then, in March 2019, Cloudera announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results, revealing a disappointing financial prospective for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Cloudera's officers and directors continued to proclaim the success of the company. Finally, on June 5, 2019, Cloudera's officers and directors admitted on an earnings call that the Company was losing business and its "land and expand" plan was failing. Since this news, Cloudera's stock currently trades at $8.28, a 45% drop from its IPO price.

Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click Here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLOUDERA INC
01:29pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Another Complaint Filed Against..
BU
09/04CLOUDERA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
09/04CLOUDERA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
09/04CLOUDERA : Agrees to Acquire Arcadia Data to Accelerate Time-to-Insight for Data..
PR
09/04CLOUDERA : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
08/28CLOUDERA DATA HUB : Where Agility Meets Control
AQ
08/21CLOUDERA : C O R R E C T I O N -- Cloudera, Inc./
PR
08/20CLOUDERA : Leading Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Organizations Rely on Cloudera ..
PR
08/14CLOUDERA : and Carl C. Icahn Announce Agreement
AQ
08/13CLOUDERA : Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 770 M
EBIT 2020 -80,0 M
Net income 2020 -338 M
Finance 2020 368 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,00x
P/E ratio 2021 -9,37x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
EV / Sales2021 2,29x
Capitalization 2 315 M
Chart CLOUDERA INC
Duration : Period :
Cloudera Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOUDERA INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 9,16  $
Last Close Price 8,28  $
Spread / Highest target 69,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Reilly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott J. Davidson Chief Operating Officer
James W. Frankola Chief Financial Officer
Amr A. Awadallah Chief Technology Officer
Amy OConnor Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOUDERA INC-25.14%2 315
FISERV INC44.63%73 882
GLOBAL PAYMENTS69.53%27 394
CINTAS CORPORATION59.08%27 389
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES62.90%26 189
WIRECARD AG18.60%21 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group