Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cloudflare, Inc.    NET

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

(NET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cloudflare : and Alibaba Cloud Collaborate on Expansion of Bandwidth Alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Joint customers outside mainland China can have bandwidth fees waived

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it has expanded the Bandwidth Alliance by partnering with Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group.

The Bandwidth Alliance, launched in September 2018, is a group of forward-thinking cloud and networking companies that are committed to discounting or waiving data transfer fees (also known as bandwidth fees) for shared customers. The Bandwidth Alliance now includes 20 partners, all committed to providing the most performant and cost-efficient experience for mutual customers.

“We launched the Bandwidth Alliance to give our customers a faster, more secure, and more reliable Internet, without the awful fees that have historically bogged them down,” said Arjunan Rajeswaran, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Cloudflare. “Alibaba Cloud has built an impressive business that considers its customers first, and together, we will give our joint customers the best Internet experience possible.”

By joining the Bandwidth Alliance, customers using both Alibaba Cloud Object Storage, and Cloudflare products, will have their data egress fees waived outside mainland China if OSS products are purchased from alibabacloud.com.

"In addition to waiving the egress fee, Alibaba Cloud will also waive up to 100 million API requests, and 10TB image processing fees for all customers in regions outside of China after joining the Bandwidth Alliance,” said Alex Chen, Alibaba Cloud Senior Director of Product Management. “Alibaba Cloud’s initiative of the elimination of ‘request fees’ is an industry game changer. The combined solution will pass on massive savings to our customers, and at the same time, eliminate complexity in managing storage cost.”

Alibaba Cloud continues to champion millions of businesses in more than 21 regions and countries through world-class infrastructure, advanced analytics tools, and a thriving ecosystem. Its hybrid cloud model services enterprises, developers, and government organizations around the world, and makes them a valuable partner within the Bandwidth Alliance.

Cloudflare has long had an international presence, with co-location facilities in 200 cities across more than 90 countries, including China.

Cloudflare also recently partnered with Cherry Servers, a provider of bare metal cloud services in Europe, as part of the Bandwidth Alliance.

To learn more about Cloudflare and the Bandwidth Alliance, please check out the resources below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans and objectives for the Bandwidth Alliance, the expected functionality and performance of our products, our technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by our CEO and others. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on March 3, 2020, as well as other filings that we may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLOUDFLARE, INC.
09:05aCLOUDFLARE : and Alibaba Cloud Collaborate on Expansion of Bandwidth Alliance
BU
03/14AT&T : U.S. internet well-equipped to handle work from home surge
AQ
03/04CLOUDFLARE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/14101DOMAIN : Becomes a Cloudflare Partner to Help Brand Owners Improve Website Se..
PR
02/13CLOUDFLARE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/13CLOUDFLARE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
BU
02/10EDGEMICRO : Completes Customer Agreement With Cloudflare For Edge Deployments In..
PR
01/15CLOUDFLARE : US firm offers free cybersecurity help to federal campaigns
AQ
01/15CLOUDFLARE : Launches Cloudflare for Campaigns to Protect U.S. Election Campaign..
BU
01/08CLOUDFLARE : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Res..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 391 M
EBIT 2020 -64,1 M
Net income 2020 -87,9 M
Finance 2020 561 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -75,4x
P/E ratio 2021 -93,6x
EV / Sales2020 15,4x
EV / Sales2021 11,8x
Capitalization 6 573 M
Chart CLOUDFLARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cloudflare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOUDFLARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,19  $
Last Close Price 21,41  $
Spread / Highest target 28,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Browning Prince Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle Marie Zatlyn Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas J. Seifert CFO, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
Scott D. Sandell Lead Independent Director
Maria S. Eitel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOUDFLARE, INC.25.50%6 573
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-13.60%124 718
DYNATRACE, INC.-12.29%6 396
ANAPLAN, INC.-45.84%3 780
QUALYS, INC.-6.37%3 176
NUTANIX, INC.-49.42%2 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group