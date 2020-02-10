EdgeMicro : Completes Customer Agreement With Cloudflare For Edge Deployments In 30+ Markets

DENVER, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeMicro has entered into a customer agreement with Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) that makes the global cloud services company an anchor tenant in EdgeMicro's existing facilities in Austin, Raleigh and Tampa as well as in 30+ additional sites in the U.S. These deployments will help Cloudflare deliver its cloud-based services to customers with ultra-low latency via infrastructure that is far closer to end users than traditional centralized peering infrastructures used today.

"Clients like Cloudflare understand the value we are providing for the Edge, plus, we share the same vision for a better end-user Internet client experience. The collaboration we've had over the past several months has been amazing and goes deeper than the typical service provider-client relationship," said Jason Bourg, VP Sales at EdgeMicro.

"Cloudflare's mission is to help build a better Internet. This means improving its security, reliability, and performance, which are all directly supported by our work with EdgeMicro," said Nitin Rao, Head of Global Infrastructure at Cloudflare. "When it comes to edge computing, closer is better. It's that simple. These implementations will allow us to deliver the benefits of our Edge computing platform, Cloudflare Workers, to our customers exactly where they need them, when they need them, and with the security and performance they require."

"For companies whose value proposition depends on performance and low latency, it simply doesn't make sense to rely solely on the centralized peering of today's Internet. That involves too much backhauling of data to and from the handful of peering exchanges in the U.S, resulting in undesirable performance," said Mike Hagan, CEO of EdgeMicro. "Traffic needs to be local to support users and their applications, and EdgeMicro's model allows companies to do that faster and simpler than any other method of going to the Edge."

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney.

About EdgeMicro

EdgeMicro is an edge colocation company dedicated to delivering on the promise of edge computing. To watch our new video and learn more about our people first solutions visit www.edgemicro.com, Twitter @edge_micro, LinkedIn @edgemicro.

