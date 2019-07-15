Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund : Announces Effective Registration Statement

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (the “Fund”) announced that the registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the offering of additional common shares of the Fund pursuant to a rights offering has become effective and a final prospectus is available.

The Fund will be issuing transferable subscription rights (“Rights”) to its common shareholders on the record date of July 18, 2019 set by the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Record Date” and such shareholders, “Record Date Shareholders”) who will be allowed to subscribe for new common shares of the Fund (the “Primary Subscription”). Record Date Shareholders will receive one Right for each common share held on the Record Date. For every five Rights held, a holder of Rights may buy one new common share of the Fund. Record Date Shareholders who fully exercise all Rights initially issued to them in the Primary Subscription will be entitled to buy those common shares that are not purchased by other holders of Rights.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus or an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.cloughglobal.com or call 1-877-256-8445. Read them carefully before investing.

The Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

The Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to pursue this objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt, in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund’s portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Rob Zdunczyk. As of May 31st, 2019 the fund had approximately $157.6 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund’s dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445.

Clough Capital Partners L.P.

Clough Capital, a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $1.8 billion in assets as of May 31st, 2019, serves as investment adviser to the Fund.

The Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the fund manager nor any other person affiliated with the fund manager has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc, FINRA Member Firm.

