Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund : Section 19(a) Notice

On December 31, 2018, the Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE
MKT: GLV) (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution
on its common stock of $0.1048 per share to shareholders of record at
the close of business on December 21, 2018.
The following table sets forth the estimated amount of the sources of
distribution for purposes of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of
1940, as amended, and the related rules adopted thereunder. The Fund
estimates the following percentages, of the total distribution amount
per share, attributable to (i) current and prior fiscal year net
investment income, (ii) net realized short-term capital gain, (iii) net
realized long-term capital gain and (iv) return of capital or other
capital source as a percentage of the total distribution amount. These
percentages are disclosed for the current distribution as well as the
fiscal year-to-date cumulative distribution amount per share for the
Fund.
|
Current Distribution from:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share ($)
|
|
|
%
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
|
0.0367
|
|
|
35.02
|
%
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gain
|
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gain
|
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
Return of Capital or other Capital Source
|
|
|
0.0681
|
|
|
64.98
|
%
|
Total (per common share)
|
|
|
0.1048
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year-to-Date Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions from:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share ($)
|
|
|
%
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
|
0.0490
|
|
|
23.21
|
%
|
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gain
|
|
|
0.0000
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gain
|
|
|
0.0580
|
|
|
27.48
|
%
|
Return of Capital or other Capital Source
|
|
|
0.1041
|
|
|
49.31
|
%
|
Total (per common share)
|
|
|
0.2111
|
|
|
100.00
|
%
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a)
Notice are only estimates and not for tax reporting purposes. The
actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes
will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder
of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax
regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar
year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal
income tax purposes. The Fund estimates that it has distributed
more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a
portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of
capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you
invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital
distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment
performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income.’
Presented below are return figures, based on the change in the Fund’s
Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”), compared to the annualized
distribution rate for this current distribution as a percentage of the
NAV on the last business day of the month prior to distribution record
date.
Fund Performance & Distribution Information
|
|
Fiscal Year to Date (11/01/2018 through 11/30/2018)
|
Annualized Distribution Rate as a Percentage of NAV^
|
|
|
9.88
|
%
|
Cumulative Distribution Rate on NAV^+
|
|
|
1.66
|
%
|
Cumulative Total Return on NAV*
|
|
|
-3.45
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
Average Annual Total Return on NAV for the 5 Year Period Ending
11/30/2018**
|
|
|
3.56
|
%
Past performance is not indicative of future results.
^ Based on the Fund’s NAV as of November 30, 2018.
+Cumulative distribution rate is based on distributions paid
to date for the period November 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018.
*Cumulative fiscal year-to-date return is based on the change in NAV
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of these
distributions for the period November 1, 2018 through November 30, 2018.
**The 5 year average annual total return is based on change in NAV
including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of these
distributions and is through the last business day of the month prior to
the month of the current distribution record date.
While the NAV performance may be indicative of the Fund’s investment
performance, it does not measure the value of a shareholder’s investment
in the Fund. The value of a shareholder’s investment in the Fund is
determined by the Fund’s market price, which is based on the supply and
demand for the Fund’s shares in the open market. Shareholders should
not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from
the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Managed
Distribution Plan.
Furthermore, the Board of Trustees reviews the amount of any potential
distribution and the income, capital gain or capital available. The
Board of Trustees will continue to monitor the Fund’s distribution
level, taking into consideration the Fund’s net asset value and the
financial market environment. The Fund’s distribution policy is subject
to modification by the Board of Trustees at any time. The distribution
rate should not be considered the dividend yield or total return on an
investment in the Fund.
ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. FINRA Member Firm.
