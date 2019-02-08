Clough Global Opportunities Fund : Declares a Monthly Cash Distribution of $0.0835 Per Share

Today, the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) for the Clough Global
Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) has declared a monthly cash distribution
of $0.0835 per common share. This distribution is a continuation of the
“discount management plan” (see press
release dated July 10, 2017 for more information) which includes a
10% per annum managed distribution program. The following dates apply to
the distribution declared:
Ex-Date: February 15, 2019
Record Date: February 19, 2019
Payable
Date: February 28, 2019
A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other
than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain,
long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of
the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified
dividend income, will be made after year-end.
The Clough Global Opportunities Fund
The Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing
a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to achieve this objective
by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will
invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed income
securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt. Utilizing
Clough Capital’s global research capabilities, the Fund will invest in
both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund’s portfolio managers are Chuck
Clough and Rob Zdunczyk. As of January 31st, 2019 the Fund
had approximately $578.2 million in total assets. More information,
including the Fund’s dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com
or call 877-256-8445.
Clough Capital Partners L.P.
Clough Capital is a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages
approximately $1.7 billion in assets: $643 million in hedge fund and
institutional accounts; $86 million in open-end mutual funds; and $966
million in three closed-end funds (as of December 31, 2018) – Clough
Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ),
and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO).
An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and
expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or
semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.cloughglobal.com
or call 877-256-8445. Read them carefully before investing.
The Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund and
closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end
mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades
in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to
place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a
closed-end fund is based on the market's value.
Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available
on the date hereof, and neither the fund manager nor any other person
affiliated with the fund manager has any duty to update any
forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual
results to differ from these statements include, among other factors,
material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition
of the portfolio.
ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc, FINRA Member Firm.
