Clough Global Opportunities Fund : Declares a Monthly Cash Distribution of $0.1012 Per Share

09/10/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Today, the Board of Trustees (the “Board”) for the Clough Global Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.1012 per common share. This distribution is a continuation of the “discount management plan” (see press release dated July 10, 2017 for more information) which includes a 10% per annum managed distribution program. The following dates apply to the distribution declared:

Ex-Date: September 19, 2018
Record Date: September 20, 2018
Payable Date: September 28, 2018

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

The Clough Global Opportunities Fund

The Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to achieve this objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt. Utilizing Clough Capital’s global research capabilities, the Fund will invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund’s portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Rob Zdunczyk. As of August 31st, 2018 the Fund had approximately $646.0 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund’s dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445.

Clough Capital Partners L.P.

Clough Capital is a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $2.1 billion in assets: $928.6 million in hedge fund and institutional accounts; $117 million in open-end mutual funds; and $1.1 billion in three closed-end funds (as of June 30, 2018) – Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO).

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445. Read them carefully before investing.

The Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the fund manager nor any other person affiliated with the fund manager has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc, FINRA Member Firm.


© Business Wire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Edmund Joseph Burke President & Director
Sareena Khwaja-Dixon Secretary
Melanie H. Zimdars Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOUGH GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND3.13%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION11.01%7 439
TRUE TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROWTH INFRST FD--.--%4 346
BTS RAIL MASS TRANSIT GROWTH INFRSTCR FD--.--%2 187
FS INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.36%1 784
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET GW INFRST FD--.--%1 743
