Clover : 1H 2019FY Investor Presentation

Managing Director Report 6 Months to 31 Jan 2019
20 March 2019
Vision and Mission Statement
Vision: To optimise the health and development of adults, infants and children.
Mission: To deliver science based bioactives which provide health benefits to adults, infants and children.
Half Year Performance Highlights
$6.2m
Half Year 2019 Results
Balance Sheet 31 January 2019
|
AUD million
|
Reported 31 Jan 2019
|
Reported 31 Jul 2018
|
Movement
|
Cash
|
$6.2
|
$7.9
|
-$1.7
|
Trade Receivables
|
$13.9
|
$15.3
|
-$1.4
|
Inventories
|
$24.8
|
$19.8
|
+$5.0
|
Total Current Assets
|
$45.2
|
$43.6
|
+$2.6
|
PPE/Intangible Assets
|
$8.3
|
$8.5
|
-$0.2
|
Investments
|
$3.7
|
$0.0
|
+3.7
|
Total Assets
|
$57.2
|
$52.0
|
+$5.2
|
Trade Payables
|
($6.9)
|
($7.8)
|
+$0.9
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
($10.6)
|
($10.1)
|
-$0.5
|
Total Liabilities
|
($16.6)
|
($13.9)
|
-$2.7
|
Net Assets
|
$40.6
|
$38.1
|
+$2.5
•Cash balance strong $6.2m
•Payables controlled
•$3.7m investment (to date) in share of spray dryer
Disclaimer
