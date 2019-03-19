Clover : 1H 2019FY Investor Presentation

Managing Director Report 6 Months to 31 Jan 2019

20 March 2019

Vision and Mission Statement

Vision: To optimise the health and development of adults, infants and children.

Mission: To deliver science based bioactives which provide health benefits to adults, infants and children.

Half Year Performance Highlights

 Net Profit $4.5m up 40% on half year 2018

 Operating Revenue $34.3m up 10.4% on half year 2018  Interim fully franked dividend 0.625c declared  Inventory managed at $24.8m represents investment in raw materials

 Operating expenses of $4.6m up 24% due to increased business development

 Balance sheet remains strong with cash of

$6.2m

Half Year 2019 Results

• 10% half year on half year revenue growth

• Asia, EU & US sales growth

• Overhead costs managed AUD million 31 Jan 2019 31 Jan 2018 Revenue $34.3 $31.0 NPBT $6.2 $4.4 Tax ($1.7) ($1.2) NPAT $4.5 $3.2 EPS 2.71 cps 1.93 cps ROE (annualised) 23% 19.3%

• NPAT result $4.5m (PCP $3.2m)

Balance Sheet 31 January 2019

AUD million Reported 31 Jan 2019 Reported 31 Jul 2018 Movement Cash $6.2 $7.9 -$1.7 Trade Receivables $13.9 $15.3 -$1.4 Inventories $24.8 $19.8 +$5.0 Total Current Assets $45.2 $43.6 +$2.6 PPE/Intangible Assets $8.3 $8.5 -$0.2 Investments $3.7 $0.0 +3.7 Total Assets $57.2 $52.0 +$5.2 Trade Payables ($6.9) ($7.8) +$0.9 Total Current Liabilities ($10.6) ($10.1) -$0.5 Total Liabilities ($16.6) ($13.9) -$2.7 Net Assets $40.6 $38.1 +$2.5

•Cash balance strong $6.2m

• Inventories managed to meet demand

•Payables controlled

•$3.7m investment (to date) in share of spray dryer