CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CLV)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/19
1.695 AUD   -4.51%
Clover : 1H 2019FY Investor Presentation

03/19/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

Managing Director Report 6 Months to 31 Jan 2019

20 March 2019

Vision and Mission Statement

Vision: To optimise the health and development of adults, infants and children.

Mission: To deliver science based bioactives which provide health benefits to adults, infants and children.

Half Year Performance Highlights

  • Net Profit $4.5m up 40% on half year 2018

  • Operating Revenue $34.3m up 10.4% on half year 2018

    • Interim fully franked dividend 0.625c declared

    • Inventory managed at $24.8m represents investment in raw materials

  • Operating expenses of $4.6m up 24% due to increased business development

  • Balance sheet remains strong with cash of

$6.2m

Half Year 2019 Results

  • 10% half year on half year revenue growth

  • Asia, EU & US sales growth

  • Overhead costs managed

    AUD million

    31 Jan 2019

    31 Jan 2018

    Revenue

    $34.3

    $31.0

    NPBT

    $6.2

    $4.4

    Tax

    ($1.7)

    ($1.2)

    NPAT

    $4.5

    $3.2

    EPS

    2.71 cps

    1.93 cps

    ROE (annualised)

    23%

    19.3%

  • NPAT result $4.5m (PCP $3.2m)

Balance Sheet 31 January 2019

AUD million

Reported 31 Jan 2019

Reported 31 Jul 2018

Movement

Cash

$6.2

$7.9

-$1.7

Trade Receivables

$13.9

$15.3

-$1.4

Inventories

$24.8

$19.8

+$5.0

Total Current Assets

$45.2

$43.6

+$2.6

PPE/Intangible Assets

$8.3

$8.5

-$0.2

Investments

$3.7

$0.0

+3.7

Total Assets

$57.2

$52.0

+$5.2

Trade Payables

($6.9)

($7.8)

+$0.9

Total Current Liabilities

($10.6)

($10.1)

-$0.5

Total Liabilities

($16.6)

($13.9)

-$2.7

Net Assets

$40.6

$38.1

+$2.5

Cash balance strong $6.2m

  • Inventories managed to meet demand

Payables controlled

$3.7m investment (to date) in share of spray dryer

Disclaimer

Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 21:49:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 70,4 M
EBIT 2019 13,0 M
Net income 2019 9,02 M
Debt 2019 4,51 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 32,57
P/E ratio 2020 25,72
EV / Sales 2019 4,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,56x
Capitalization 293 M
Chart CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clover Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,75  AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Davey Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Rupert Harrington Chairman
David Pierotti Operations Manager
Paul Sherman Chief Financial Officer
Merilyn Joy Sleigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED29.56%208
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD-2.80%8 761
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%5 091
BALCHEM CORPORATION20.71%3 052
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO7.83%1 669
MEDIFAST INC8.27%1 607
