Clover : 2019 Appendix 3B

Name of entity
Clover Corporation Limited
ABN
85 003 622 866
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
|
1
|
+Class of +securities issued or to
|
Ordinary shares.
|
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Number of +securities issued or
|
|
|
1,128,408 ordinary shares.
|
|
to be issued (if known) or
|
|
|
maximum number
|
which
|
may
|
|
|
be issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Principal
|
terms
|
|
of
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
Fully paid ordinary shares.
|
|
+securities
|
(e.g.
|
if
|
options,
|
|
|
exercise price and expiry date; if
|
|
|
partly
|
paid
|
+securities, the
|
|
|
amount
|
outstanding
|
and
|
due
|
|
|
dates
|
for
|
payment;
|
if
|
|
|
+convertible
|
securities,
|
the
|
|
|
conversion price and dates for
|
|
|
conversion)
|
|
|
|
|
-
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a
trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
Issue price or consideration
-
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
The new shares rank equally in all respects with other fully paid ordinary shares in the company.
The issue price was $2.17 per share.
The purpose of the issue is to provide shares to the trustee of the company's long term incentive plans trust to hold the shares on trust for participating employees under the company's long term incentive plan.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity No. that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
|
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
|
consideration,
|
state
|
date
|
on
|
|
|
|
which
|
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
consideration
|
was released
|
to
|
|
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
|
|
6i
|
Calculate the entity's remaining
|
|
|
|
|
|
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
|
|
|
|
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
|
|
|
|
and release to ASX Market
|
|
|
|
Announcements
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20 September 2019
|
|
|
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by
|
|
|
|
ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in
|
|
|
|
rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a
|
|
|
|
pro rata entitlement issue must comply with
|
|
|
|
the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
|
|
|
|
|
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
+Class
|
8
|
Number
|
and
|
+class
|
of
|
all
|
166,310,104
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
+securities
|
quoted
|
on ASX
|
|
|
|
(including the +securities in
|
|
|
|
section 2 if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number+Class
-
Number and +class of all 1,317,276 +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
Performance rights
Each performance right entitles the holder to acquire 1 fully paid ordinary share in the company for no cash consideration (subject to adjustment for bonus issues, rights offers and other share capital reconstructions). The acquisition may be by way of issue of new shares or transfer of existing shares.
|
10
|
Dividend policy (in the case of a
|
Not applicable.
|
|
trust, distribution policy) on the
|
|
|
increased capital (interests)
|
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval Not applicable. required?
|
|
|
|
12
|
Is the issue renounceable or non- Not applicable.
|
|
renounceable?
|
13 Ratio in which the +securities Not applicable. will be offered
|
14
|
+Class of +securities to which the
|
Not applicable.
|
|
offer relates
|
-
+Record date to determine Not applicable. entitlements
-
Will holdings on different Not applicable. registers (or subregisters) be
aggregated for calculating entitlements?
|
17
|
Policy for deciding entitlements
|
Not applicable.
|
|
|
in relation to fractions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Names of countries in which the
|
Not applicable.
|
|
entity has security holders who
|
will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
19 Closing date for receipt of Not applicable. acceptances or renunciations
