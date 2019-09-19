Log in
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CLV)
  Report  
Clover : 2019 Appendix 3B

09/19/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Clover Corporation Limited

ABN

85 003 622 866

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to

Ordinary shares.

be issued

2

Number of +securities issued or

1,128,408 ordinary shares.

to be issued (if known) or

maximum number

which

may

be issued

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Fully paid ordinary shares.

+securities

(e.g.

if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities, the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a
      trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  • Issue price or consideration
  • Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

The new shares rank equally in all respects with other fully paid ordinary shares in the company.

The issue price was $2.17 per share.

The purpose of the issue is to provide shares to the trustee of the company's long term incentive plans trust to hold the shares on trust for participating employees under the company's long term incentive plan.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity No. that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

20 September 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Number

+Class

8

Number

and

+class

of

all

166,310,104

Ordinary shares

+securities

quoted

on ASX

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Number+Class

  • Number and +class of all 1,317,276 +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in
    section 2 if applicable)

Performance rights

Each performance right entitles the holder to acquire 1 fully paid ordinary share in the company for no cash consideration (subject to adjustment for bonus issues, rights offers and other share capital reconstructions). The acquisition may be by way of issue of new shares or transfer of existing shares.

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

Not applicable.

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval Not applicable. required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non- Not applicable.

renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities Not applicable. will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

Not applicable.

offer relates

  1. +Record date to determine Not applicable. entitlements
  2. Will holdings on different Not applicable. registers (or subregisters) be
    aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17

Policy for deciding entitlements

Not applicable.

in relation to fractions

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

18

Names of countries in which the

Not applicable.

entity has security holders who

will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt of Not applicable. acceptances or renunciations

Disclaimer

Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:56:02 UTC
