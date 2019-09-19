Clover : 2019 Appendix 4G 0 09/19/2019 | 09:57pm EDT Send by mail :

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity: Clover Corporation Ltd ABN / ARBN: Financial year ended: 85 003 622 866 31 July 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 ☒ These pages of our annual report: 23-30 This URL on our website: The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 31July 2019 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 20 September 2019 Name of Director authorising lodgement: Peter Davey Managing Director Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection. Page 1 ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management. the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at [insert location] and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management): at [insert location] an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.2 A listed entity should: undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at [insert location] an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director … the fact that we follow this recommendation: and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable … the fact that we follow this recommendation: directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR proper functioning of the board. ☐ at [insert location] an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it. Page 2 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the paragraph (a): Statement OR board or a relevant committee of the board to set ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and ☒ at www.clovercorp.com.au (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the ☐ at [insert location] board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): "senior executive" for these purposes); or ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender ☐ at [insert location] Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. 1.6 A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] 1.7 A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] Page 3 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: have a nomination committee which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: the charter of the committee; the members of the committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2): in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at [insert location] … and a copy of the charter of the committee: at www.clovercorp.com.au and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at 2019 Annual Report, page 12 [If the entity complies with paragraph (b):] the fact that we do not have a nomination committee and the processes we employ to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively: in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at [insert location] an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership. … our board skills matrix: in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at 2019 Annual Report pages 26 an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable Page 4 Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole period above. We have disclosed … of the period above. We have disclosed …4 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: … the names of the directors considered by the board to be ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors: Statement independent directors; ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or ☐ at [insert location] relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the … and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): independence of the director, the nature of the interest, ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and ☐ at [insert location] (c) the length of service of each director. … and the length of service of each director: ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR ☒ at Annual Report pages 8-10 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance directors. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR ☐ at [insert location] ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation is therefore not applicable 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the ☐ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR CEO of the entity. ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation ☒ at Annual Report page 24 is therefore not applicable 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors … the fact that we follow this recommendation: ☐ an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance and provide appropriate professional development opportunities ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement OR Statement OR for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge ☐ we are an externally managed entity and this recommendation needed to perform their role as directors effectively. ☐ at [insert location] is therefore not applicable PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY 3.1 A listed entity should: have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives and employees; and disclose that code or a summary of it. … our code of conduct or a summary of it: in our Corporate Governance Statement OR at Annual Report page 27 an explanation why that is so in our Corporate Governance Statement Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

