Clover : 2019 Cleansing Notice

Clover Corporation Limited
A.B.N: 85 003 622 866
39 Pinnacle Road
Altona North, VIC, 3025
Australia
Telephone: 61 3 8347 5000
20 September 2019
By ASX Online
ASX Market Announcement Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Cleansing notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
Clover Corporation Limited (Company) hereby gives notice under 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that it has today issued 1,128,408 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the Clover Corporation Limited Employee Incentive Plans Trust without disclosure under part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.
As at the date of this notice:
-
the Company has complied with:
-
-
the provisions of chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
-
section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
-
there is no information:
-
-
that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules (and which has since not been given to ASX);
-
that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
-
-
the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
-
the rights and liabilities attaching to the new ordinary shares; and
-
that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.
Rupert Harrington
Chairman
Clover Corporation Limited
Disclaimer
Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:56:02 UTC