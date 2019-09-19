Log in
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CLV)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/19
2.26 AUD   +5.61%
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Preliminary Final Report
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Appendix 4G
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 FY Results - Investor Presentation
PU
News 
Clover : 2019 Cleansing Notice

Clover : 2019 Cleansing Notice

09/19/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

Clover Corporation Limited

A.B.N: 85 003 622 866

39 Pinnacle Road

Altona North, VIC, 3025

Australia

Telephone: 61 3 8347 5000

20 September 2019

By ASX Online

ASX Market Announcement Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Cleansing notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Clover Corporation Limited (Company) hereby gives notice under 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that it has today issued 1,128,408 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to CPU Share Plans Pty Limited as trustee of the Clover Corporation Limited Employee Incentive Plans Trust without disclosure under part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.

As at the date of this notice:

  1. the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  3. there is no information:
    1. that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules (and which has since not been given to ASX);
    2. that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
      1. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
      2. the rights and liabilities attaching to the new ordinary shares; and
    4. that is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find in a disclosure document.

Rupert Harrington

Chairman

Clover Corporation Limited

Disclaimer

Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:56:02 UTC
