Clover : 2019 FY Results - Investor Presentation

Managing Director's Report 12 Months to 31 July 2019
20 September 2019
Vision and Mission Statement
Vision
To optimise the health and development of adults, infants and children.
Mission
To deliver science based bioactives which provide health benefits
to adults, infants and children.
Full Year Performance Highlights
Total full year Revenue
$76.7m up 21.8%
on FY18 $63.0m driven by improved demand
Net Profit $10.1m up 33.1% on FY18 $7.6m.
Operating Expenses $10.6m (FY18 $8.3m);
investment in people and technology to develop new products and sales
New products delivering growth in new segments and countries
Inventory at $27.7m
up $7.9m on FY18 full year upon forward demand
EBITDA covers net debt by 2.7 times
Final dividend declared of
1.75 cent per share, a
40% increase on prior year final dividend
2
|
AUD million
|
4E Reported
|
4E Reported
|
|
31 Jul 2019
|
31 Jul 2018
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$76.7
|
$62.9
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
$14.0
|
$10.9
|
|
|
|
NPBT
|
$14.0
|
$10.6
|
|
|
|
Tax
|
($3.9)
|
($3.0)
|
|
|
|
NPAT
|
$10.1
|
$7.6
|
|
|
|
EPS
|
6.12 cps
|
4.59 cps
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
24.3%
|
21.4%
|
(annualised)
|
|
|
|
|
-
22% year on year revenue growth
-
High sales growth rates in Asia, EU & USA, whilst Australia/NZ still key sales region
-
EBITDA $14.0m (PY $10.9m)
-
Fixed costs managed $10.7m (PY $8.3m); resourcing for future growth
-
NPAT result $10.1m (PY $7.6m)
Balance Sheet 31 July 2019
|
AUD million
|
Reported
|
Reported
|
Movement
|
|
31 Jul 2019
|
31 Jul 2018
|
|
Cash
|
$8.3
|
$7.9
|
+$0.4m
|
Trade Receivables
|
$18.4
|
$15.3
|
+$3.1m
|
Inventories
|
$27.7
|
$19.8
|
+$7.9m
|
Total Current
|
$55.4
|
$43.6
|
+$11.8m
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Fixed Assets
|
$19.4
|
$8.5
|
+$10.9m
|
Total Assets
|
$74.8
|
$52.0
|
+$22.8m
|
Trade Payables
|
($12.5)
|
($7.8)
|
-$4.7m
|
Current
|
($1.5)
|
($0.5)
|
-$1.0m
|
borrowings
|
|
|
|
Total Current
|
($17.6)
|
($10.1)
|
-$7.5m
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
Non current
|
($12.0)
|
($3.7)
|
-$8.3m
|
borrowings
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
($29.6)
|
($13.9)
|
-$15.7m
|
Net Assets
|
$45.1
|
$38.1
|
+$7.0m
-
Net debt of $5.2m as compares to EBITDA of $14.0m
-
Trade receivables up on FY18 reflects sales increase
-
Inventory levels increased to meet demand
-
Payables increased in line with inventory activity
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:56:03 UTC