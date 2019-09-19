Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Clover Corporation Limited    CLV   AU000000CLV2

CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CLV)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/19
2.26 AUD   +5.61%
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Preliminary Final Report
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Appendix 4G
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 FY Results - Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clover : 2019 FY Results - Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

Managing Director's Report 12 Months to 31 July 2019

20 September 2019

Vision and Mission Statement

Vision

To optimise the health and development of adults, infants and children.

Mission

To deliver science based bioactives which provide health benefits

to adults, infants and children.

1

Full Year Performance Highlights

Total full year Revenue

$76.7m up 21.8%

on FY18 $63.0m driven by improved demand

Net Profit $10.1m up 33.1% on FY18 $7.6m.

Operating Expenses $10.6m (FY18 $8.3m);

investment in people and technology to develop new products and sales

New products delivering growth in new segments and countries

Inventory at $27.7m

up $7.9m on FY18 full year upon forward demand

EBITDA covers net debt by 2.7 times

Final dividend declared of

1.75 cent per share, a

40% increase on prior year final dividend

2

Full Year 2019 Results

AUD million

4E Reported

4E Reported

31 Jul 2019

31 Jul 2018

Revenue

$76.7

$62.9

EBITDA

$14.0

$10.9

NPBT

$14.0

$10.6

Tax

($3.9)

($3.0)

NPAT

$10.1

$7.6

EPS

6.12 cps

4.59 cps

ROE

24.3%

21.4%

(annualised)

  • 22% year on year revenue growth
  • High sales growth rates in Asia, EU & USA, whilst Australia/NZ still key sales region
  • EBITDA $14.0m (PY $10.9m)
  • Fixed costs managed $10.7m (PY $8.3m); resourcing for future growth
  • NPAT result $10.1m (PY $7.6m)

3

Balance Sheet 31 July 2019

AUD million

Reported

Reported

Movement

31 Jul 2019

31 Jul 2018

Cash

$8.3

$7.9

+$0.4m

Trade Receivables

$18.4

$15.3

+$3.1m

Inventories

$27.7

$19.8

+$7.9m

Total Current

$55.4

$43.6

+$11.8m

Assets

Fixed Assets

$19.4

$8.5

+$10.9m

Total Assets

$74.8

$52.0

+$22.8m

Trade Payables

($12.5)

($7.8)

-$4.7m

Current

($1.5)

($0.5)

-$1.0m

borrowings

Total Current

($17.6)

($10.1)

-$7.5m

Liabilities

Non current

($12.0)

($3.7)

-$8.3m

borrowings

Total Liabilities

($29.6)

($13.9)

-$15.7m

Net Assets

$45.1

$38.1

+$7.0m

  • Net debt of $5.2m as compares to EBITDA of $14.0m
  • Trade receivables up on FY18 reflects sales increase
  • Inventory levels increased to meet demand
  • Payables increased in line with inventory activity

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Appendix 4G
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 FY Results - Investor Presentation
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Cleansing Notice
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Preliminary Final Report
PU
09:57pCLOVER : Delivers Record Revenue and Profit Growth for 2019
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
09:57pCLOVER : Dividend/Distribution - CLV
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Appendix 3B
PU
05/09CLOVER : Celebrity Jewelry Designer Launches New Line, ONDYN, in Collaboration w..
AQ
04/30CLOVER : Payment of FY19 interim dividend
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 85,7 M
EBIT 2020 16,4 M
Net income 2020 11,5 M
Debt 2020 5,20 M
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,42x
EV / Sales2021 3,69x
Capitalization 373 M
Chart CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clover Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,08  AUD
Last Close Price 2,26  AUD
Spread / Highest target -4,87%
Spread / Average Target -8,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Davey Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Rupert Harrington Chairman
David Pierotti Operations Manager
Paul Sherman Chief Financial Officer
Merilyn Joy Sleigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED56.20%242
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD-30.35%5 800
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%4 371
BALCHEM CORPORATION30.12%3 299
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO53.86%2 377
MEDIFAST INC-15.34%1 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group