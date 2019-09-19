Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Clover Corporation Limited    CLV   AU000000CLV2

CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CLV)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/19
2.26 AUD   +5.61%
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Preliminary Final Report
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Appendix 4G
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 FY Results - Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clover : 2019 Preliminary Final Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

ABN 85 003 622 866

PO Box 1111, Altona Gate VIC 3025

39 Pinnacle Road, Altona North VIC 3025

Clover Corporation Limited

ASX Appendix 4E

Preliminary Final Report

31st July 2019

Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A

Contents

Page

Results for Announcement to the Market

2

Preliminary Final Report

5

The reporting period is the financial year ended 31 July 2019 with the corresponding period being the financial year ended 31 July 2018.

Clover Corporation Limited

Financial year ended 31 July 2019

Results for Announcement to the Market

  • Total revenue increased 21.8% to $76.7m;
  • Net profit after tax is $10.1m (2018: profit of $7.6m);
    .

Amount

% Change

of

$'000

Change

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

Up

21.8%

13,721

to

76,682

Profit/(Loss) from ordinary

activities after tax attributable to

members

Up

33.1%

2,513

to

10,101

Net profit/(loss) for the period

attributable to members

Up

32.2%

2,459

to

10,093

Dividends/distributions

Amount per

Franked

security

%

This Period

Final dividend

1.75 cent

100%

Interim dividend

0.625 cent

100%

Previous corresponding period

Final dividend

1.25 cent

100%

Interim dividend

0.50 cent

100%

Record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend:

30 October 2019

Payment date for the final dividend:

20 November 2019

2

Clover Corporation Limited

Financial year ended 31 July 2019

Dividend reinvestment plans

There is no dividend reinvestment plan as at 31 July 2019.

Explanation of Operating Results

For a further explanation of the financial period operating result, please refer to the Review of Operations.

NTA Backing

2019

2018

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share after tax

27.21 cents

22.41 cents

EPS

2019

2018

Basic Earnings per Share

6.12 cent

4.59 cent

Diluted Earnings per Share

6.07 cent

4.59 cent

Explanation of Profit after tax

For an explanation of the financial year operating results, please refer to the Review of Operations.

Explanation of Net Profit

For an explanation of the financial year operating results, please refer to the Review of Operations.

Explanation of Dividends

For an explanation of the dividend declared, please refer to the Review of Operations.

Other information

This report is based on accounts which are in the process of being audited, and an unqualified audit opinion is expected to be issued.

3

Clover Corporation Limited

Financial year ended 31 July 2019

ABN 85 003 622 866

4

PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Clover Corporation Limited

Financial year ended 31 July 2019

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2019

Notes

31-Jul-19

31-Jul-18

$'000

$'000

Sale of goods

1

76,682

62,961

Other income / (expenses)

1

732

665

Raw materials, consumables & conversion costs

(52,762)

(44,714)

Sales and marketing expenses

(3,595)

(2,594)

Administration and corporate expenses

(5,319)

(4,184)

Research and development expenses

(1,750)

(1,518)

Share of net profit of investments accounted for

under the equity method

(24)

-

Profit before income tax

13,964

10,616

Income tax credit/(expense)

(3,863)

(3,028)

Profit after tax for the period

10,101

7,588

Other comprehensive (loss)/profit

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of

30% tax

(8)

46

Other comprehensive (loss)/profit for the

period

(8)

46

Total comprehensive profit for the period

10,093

7,634

Earnings per share (EPS)

Basic earnings per share (cent per share)

6.12

4.59

Diluted earnings per share (cent per share)

6.07

4.59

Weighted average number of shares used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share is 165,181,696 and 166,498,972 respectively (FY18: 165,181,696 shares for basic and diluted).

The Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Appendix 4G
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 FY Results - Investor Presentation
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Cleansing Notice
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Preliminary Final Report
PU
09:57pCLOVER : Delivers Record Revenue and Profit Growth for 2019
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
09:57pCLOVER : Dividend/Distribution - CLV
PU
09:57pCLOVER : 2019 Appendix 3B
PU
05/09CLOVER : Celebrity Jewelry Designer Launches New Line, ONDYN, in Collaboration w..
AQ
04/30CLOVER : Payment of FY19 interim dividend
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 85,7 M
EBIT 2020 16,4 M
Net income 2020 11,5 M
Debt 2020 5,20 M
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
EV / Sales2020 4,42x
EV / Sales2021 3,69x
Capitalization 373 M
Chart CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clover Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,08  AUD
Last Close Price 2,26  AUD
Spread / Highest target -4,87%
Spread / Average Target -8,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Davey Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Rupert Harrington Chairman
David Pierotti Operations Manager
Paul Sherman Chief Financial Officer
Merilyn Joy Sleigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED56.20%242
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD-30.35%5 800
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%4 371
BALCHEM CORPORATION30.12%3 299
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO53.86%2 377
MEDIFAST INC-15.34%1 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group