Clover : 2019 Preliminary Final Report

ASX Appendix 4E
Preliminary Final Report
31st July 2019
Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A
Contents
Page
Results for Announcement to the Market
2
Preliminary Final Report
5
The reporting period is the financial year ended 31 July 2019 with the corresponding period being the financial year ended 31 July 2018.
Clover Corporation Limited
Financial year ended 31 July 2019
Results for Announcement to the Market
Total revenue increased 21.8% to $76.7m;
Net profit after tax is $10.1m (2018: profit of $7.6m);
Revenue from ordinary activities
Profit/(Loss) from ordinary
Net profit/(loss) for the period
Dividends/distributions
This Period
Final dividend
Interim dividend
Previous corresponding period
Interim dividend
Record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend:
30 October 2019
Payment date for the final dividend:
20 November 2019
Clover Corporation Limited
Financial year ended 31 July 2019
Dividend reinvestment plans
There is no dividend reinvestment plan as at 31 July 2019.
Explanation of Operating Results
For a further explanation of the financial period operating result, please refer to the Review of Operations.
NTA Backing
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share after tax
EPS
Basic Earnings per Share
Explanation of Profit after tax
For an explanation of the financial year operating results, please refer to the Review of Operations.
Explanation of Net Profit
For an explanation of the financial year operating results, please refer to the Review of Operations.
Explanation of Dividends
For an explanation of the dividend declared, please refer to the Review of Operations.
Other information
This report is based on accounts which are in the process of being audited, and an unqualified audit opinion is expected to be issued.
Clover Corporation Limited
Financial year ended 31 July 2019
PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT
FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2019
Clover Corporation Limited
Financial year ended 31 July 2019
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2019
Sale of goods
Other income / (expenses)
Raw materials, consumables & conversion costs
Sales and marketing expenses
Administration and corporate expenses
Research and development expenses
Share of net profit of investments accounted for
Profit before income tax
Income tax credit/(expense)
Profit after tax for the period
Other comprehensive (loss)/profit
Other comprehensive (loss)/profit for the
Total comprehensive profit for the period
Earnings per share (EPS)
Basic earnings per share (cent per share)
Diluted earnings per share (cent per share)
Weighted average number of shares used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share is 165,181,696 and 166,498,972 respectively (FY18: 165,181,696 shares for basic and diluted).
The Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
