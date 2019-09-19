Clover : 2019 Preliminary Final Report

The reporting period is the financial year ended 31 July 2019 with the corresponding period being the financial year ended 31 July 2018.

Results for Announcement to the Market

Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A

Record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend:

Net profit after tax is $10.1m (2018: profit of $7.6m);

Clover Corporation Limited

Financial year ended 31 July 2019

Dividend reinvestment plans

There is no dividend reinvestment plan as at 31 July 2019.

NTA Backing

2019 2018 Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share after tax 27.21 cents 22.41 cents EPS 2019 2018 Basic Earnings per Share 6.12 cent 4.59 cent Diluted Earnings per Share 6.07 cent 4.59 cent

This report is based on accounts which are in the process of being audited, and an unqualified audit opinion is expected to be issued.

3