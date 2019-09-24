Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Clover Corporation Limited    CLV   AU000000CLV2

CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CLV)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/24
2.8 AUD   +1.82%
08:18pCLOVER : Change In Directors Interest Notice
PU
09/19CLOVER : 2019 Cleansing Notice
PU
09/19CLOVER : 2019 Preliminary Final Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clover : Change In Directors Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Clover Corporation Ltd

ABN

85 003 622 866

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Rupert Harrington

Date of last notice

27 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

21 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

433,751

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

38,030

Number disposed

0

Value/Consideration

$94,740

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

471,781

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On Market Purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

None

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 00:17:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
08:18pCLOVER : Change In Directors Interest Notice
PU
09/19CLOVER : Delivers Record Revenue and Profit Growth for 2019
PU
09/19CLOVER : 2019 Appendix 4G
PU
09/19CLOVER : 2019 FY Results - Investor Presentation
PU
09/19CLOVER : 2019 Cleansing Notice
PU
09/19CLOVER : 2019 Preliminary Final Report
PU
09/19CLOVER : 2019 Appendix 3B
PU
09/19CLOVER : 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
09/19CLOVER : Dividend/Distribution - CLV
PU
05/09CLOVER : Celebrity Jewelry Designer Launches New Line, ONDYN, in Collaboration w..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 91,6 M
EBIT 2020 17,5 M
Net income 2020 11,8 M
Finance 2020 0,12 M
Yield 2020 1,03%
P/E ratio 2020 39,4x
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
EV / Sales2020 5,08x
EV / Sales2021 4,19x
Capitalization 466 M
Chart CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clover Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,03  AUD
Last Close Price 2,80  AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter J. Davey Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Rupert Harrington Non-Executive Chairman
David Pierotti Operations Manager
Paul Sherman Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Glenn Elliott Manager-Research, Quality & Regulatory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED86.13%310
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD-32.81%5 595
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%4 244
BALCHEM CORPORATION24.68%3 161
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO54.34%2 385
MEDIFAST INC-13.62%1 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group