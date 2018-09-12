Log in
Clover : Change in Director’s Interest Notice

09/12/2018 | 02:42am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Clover Corporation Limited (CLV)

ABN

85 003 622 866

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Davey

Date of last notice

16 April 2015

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect.

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Registered owner is a family member of Peter Davey.

Date of change

29 November 2016 and 9 November 2017

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect: 23,454 ordinary shares

Class

Performance rights (FY17 performance rights) for the year ended 31 July 2017

Performance rights (FY18 performance rights) for the year ended 31 July 2018

Number acquired

518,386 FY17 performance rights, of which only 345,591 are outstanding (as 172,795 FY17 performance rights ceased to exist when the director's determined their performance conditions had not been met)

470,821 FY18 performance rights

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No cash consideration was paid or payable for the grant of the performance rights and no cash consideration is payable to acquire the shares underlying the performance rights

No. of securities held after change

Indirect: 23,454 ordinary shares

Direct: 989,207 performance rights of which only 816,412 are outstanding

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Performance rights issued in accordance with the company's long term incentive plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Not applicable

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Not applicable

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Not applicable

Interest after change

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2 01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 00:41:02 UTC
