Clover : Change in Director’s Interest Notice

Name of entity Clover Corporation Limited (CLV) ABN 85 003 622 866

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Peter Davey Date of last notice 16 April 2015

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect. Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Registered owner is a family member of Peter Davey. Date of change 29 November 2016 and 9 November 2017 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect: 23,454 ordinary shares Class Performance rights (FY17 performance rights) for the year ended 31 July 2017 Performance rights (FY18 performance rights) for the year ended 31 July 2018 Number acquired 518,386 FY17 performance rights, of which only 345,591 are outstanding (as 172,795 FY17 performance rights ceased to exist when the director's determined their performance conditions had not been met) 470,821 FY18 performance rights

Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No cash consideration was paid or payable for the grant of the performance rights and no cash consideration is payable to acquire the shares underlying the performance rights No. of securities held after change Indirect: 23,454 ordinary shares Direct: 989,207 performance rights of which only 816,412 are outstanding Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Performance rights issued in accordance with the company's long term incentive plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

