Clover : Change in Director's Interest Notice 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Clover Corporation Limited (CLV) ABN 85 003 622 866

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Peter Davey Date of last notice 20 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect. Nature of indirect interest Registered owner is a family member of (including registered holder) Peter Davey. Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 25 November 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect: 23,454 ordinary shares Direct: 952,620 performance rights Class Performance rights, each of which entitles the holder to acquire 1 fully paid ordinary share in the company for no cash consideration, subject to the satisfaction of the certain performance conditions (and subject to adjustment for bonus issues, rights offers and other share capital reconstructions) Number acquired 103,965 Number disposed Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.