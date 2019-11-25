Clover : Change in Director's Interest Notice 1

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Clover Corporation Limited (CLV)
ABN
85 003 622 866
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Peter Davey
Date of last notice
20 September 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect.
Nature of indirect interest
Registered owner is a family member of
Peter Davey.
Date of change
25 November 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect: 23,454 ordinary shares
Direct: 952,620 performance rights
Class
Performance rights, each of which entitles
the holder to acquire 1 fully paid ordinary
share in the company for no cash
consideration, subject to the satisfaction of
the certain performance conditions (and
subject to adjustment for bonus issues,
rights offers and other share capital
reconstructions)
Number acquired
103,965
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
No cash consideration was paid or payable for the grant of the performance rights and no cash consideration is payable to acquire the shares underlying the performance rights
No. of securities held after change
Nature of change
Indirect: 23,454 ordinary shares
Direct: 1,056,585 performance rights
Issue of performance rights under the company's long term incentive plan
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
Not applicable
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
