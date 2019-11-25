Log in
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CLV)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/25
2.92 AUD   -1.02%
Clover : Change in Director's Interest Notice 1

11/25/2019 | 06:38pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Clover Corporation Limited (CLV)

ABN

85 003 622 866

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter Davey

Date of last notice

20 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect.

Nature of indirect interest

Registered owner is a family member of

(including registered holder)

Peter Davey.

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

25 November 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect: 23,454 ordinary shares

Direct: 952,620 performance rights

Class

Performance rights, each of which entitles

the holder to acquire 1 fully paid ordinary

share in the company for no cash

consideration, subject to the satisfaction of

the certain performance conditions (and

subject to adjustment for bonus issues,

rights offers and other share capital

reconstructions)

Number acquired

103,965

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No cash consideration was paid or payable for the grant of the performance rights and no cash consideration is payable to acquire the shares underlying the performance rights

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy- back

Indirect: 23,454 ordinary shares

Direct: 1,056,585 performance rights

Issue of performance rights under the company's long term incentive plan

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

Not applicable

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 23:37:03 UTC
