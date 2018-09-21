Log in
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED (CLV)
End-of-day quote - 09/20
1.59 AUD
OFFRE

Clover : Dividend/Distribution - CLV

09/21/2018 | 02:49am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CLV - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday September 21, 2018

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.01250000

Ex Date

Monday October 29, 2018

Record Date

Tuesday October 30, 2018

Payment Date

Tuesday November 20, 2018

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

CLV

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Friday September 21, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CLV

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday July 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday October 30, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday October 29, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday November 20, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.01250000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.01250000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.01250000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 00:48:08 UTC
Latest news on CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
02:49aCLOVER : delivers strong revenue and profit growth for 2018
PU
02:49aCLOVER : Dividend/Distribution - CLV
PU
09/12CLOVER : FY17 & FY18 Performance Rights
PU
09/12CLOVER : Change in Director’s Interest Notice
PU
07/16CLOVER : CLV - Change in substantial holding from SOL
PU
07/03TECOGEN : Sells Replacement Chiller to Connecticut School System
AQ
04/09CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017CLOVER : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT
PU
2017CLOVER : Change in substantial holding
PU
2017CLOVER : Payment of FY17 Dividend
PU
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Cliffs Natural Resources' (CLV) CEO Lourenco Goncalves on Q4 2014 Results - E.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 10,4 M
Net income 2018 7,33 M
Finance 2018 4,75 M
Yield 2018 1,26%
P/E ratio 2018 36,14
P/E ratio 2019 26,95
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 263 M
Chart CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clover Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,40  AUD
Spread / Average Target -12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Davey Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Rupert Harrington Chairman
David Pierotti Operations Manager
Paul Sherman Chief Financial Officer
Merilyn Joy Sleigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED117.81%191
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%3 897
BALCHEM CORPORATION44.44%3 750
MEDIFAST INC197.94%2 486
BLACKMORES LIMITED-18.48%1 727
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO26.37%1 272
