CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CLV)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/19
1.695 AUD   -4.51%
Clover : Dividend/Distribution - CLV

03/19/2019 | 05:50pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CLV - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 20, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.00625000

Ex Date

Monday April 8, 2019

Record Date

Tuesday April 9, 2019

Payment Date

Tuesday April 30, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

CLV

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 20, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

CLV

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Thursday January 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday April 9, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday April 8, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday April 30, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.00625000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.00625000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00625000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 21:49:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 70,4 M
EBIT 2019 13,0 M
Net income 2019 9,02 M
Debt 2019 4,51 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 32,57
P/E ratio 2020 25,72
EV / Sales 2019 4,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,56x
Capitalization 293 M
Chart CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clover Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,75  AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Davey Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Rupert Harrington Chairman
David Pierotti Operations Manager
Paul Sherman Chief Financial Officer
Merilyn Joy Sleigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED29.56%208
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD-2.80%8 761
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%5 091
BALCHEM CORPORATION20.71%3 052
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO7.83%1 669
MEDIFAST INC8.27%1 607
