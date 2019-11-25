Clover : Results of 2019 CLV Annual General meeting

Clover Corporation Limited ABN 85 003 622 866 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 25 November 2019 The Manager Company Announcements Office ASX limited 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - RESULTS OF MEETING

Following are the results of resolutions put to the Shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held Friday 22 November:

Item 2 - To adopt the Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 July 2019. Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution. Item 3 - To re-elect Dr M Sleigh as a Director of the Company.

Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution. Item 4 - To re-elect Mr G Billings as a Director of the Company.

Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution.

Item 5 - To approve variation of performance rights granted to Managing Director Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution.

Item 6 - To approve Managing Director leaving benefit due to early vesting of performance rights Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 details of the proxies received for the meeting are attached.