CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CLV)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/25
2.92 AUD   -1.02%
Clover : Results of 2019 CLV Annual General meeting

11/25/2019 | 06:38pm EST

Clover Corporation Limited

ABN 85 003 622 866

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 November 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

ASX limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - RESULTS OF MEETING

Following are the results of resolutions put to the Shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held Friday 22 November:

Item 2 - To adopt the Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 July 2019. Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution. Item 3 - To re-elect Dr M Sleigh as a Director of the Company.

Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution. Item 4 - To re-elect Mr G Billings as a Director of the Company.

Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution.

Item 5 - To approve variation of performance rights granted to Managing Director Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution.

Item 6 - To approve Managing Director leaving benefit due to early vesting of performance rights Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 details of the proxies received for the meeting are attached.

Signed for and on behalf of Clover Corporation Ltd

Paul Sherman

Company Secretary

CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

2019 Annual General Meeting

Friday, 22 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1

Adoption of Remuneration Report

Ordinary

2

Re-election of Dr Merilyn Sleigh as a director

Ordinary

3

Re-election of Mr Graeme Billings as a director

Ordinary

4

Performance Rights to Managing Director LTI

Ordinary

5

Managing Director's leaving benefit perf rights

Ordinary

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

81,038,134

1,183,526

384,874

489,340

98.09%

1.44%

0.47%

80,841,899

84,275

316,323

1,873,577

99.51%

0.10%

0.39%

66,964,945

13,978,530

299,052

1,873,547

82.43%

17.21%

0.36%

79,307,262

2,983,943

291,323

533,546

96.03%

3.62%

0.35%

79,244,881

2,992,138

341,323

537,732

95.96%

3.63%

0.41%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried by a show of hands

Carried by a show of hands

Carried by a show of hands

Carried by a show of hands

Carried by a show of hands

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 23:37:03 UTC
