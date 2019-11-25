Clover : Results of 2019 CLV Annual General meeting
0
11/25/2019 | 06:38pm EST
2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - RESULTS OF MEETING
Following are the results of resolutions put to the Shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting held Friday 22 November:
Item 2 - To adopt the Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 July 2019. Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution. Item 3 - To re-elect Dr M Sleigh as a Director of the Company.
Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution. Item 4 - To re-elect Mr G Billings as a Director of the Company.
Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution.
Item 5 - To approve variation of performance rights granted to Managing Director Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution.
Item 6 - To approve Managing Director leaving benefit due to early vesting of performance rights Carried on a show of hands with no votes being cast against the resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 details of the proxies received for the meeting are attached.
Signed for and on behalf of Clover Corporation Ltd
Paul Sherman
Company Secretary
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
2019 Annual General Meeting
Friday, 22 November 2019
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Resolution
Resolution
Type
1
Adoption of Remuneration Report
Ordinary
2
Re-election of Dr Merilyn Sleigh as a director
Ordinary
3
Re-election of Mr Graeme Billings as a director
Ordinary
4
Performance Rights to Managing Director LTI
Ordinary
5
Managing Director's leaving benefit perf rights
Ordinary
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain
Discretion
81,038,134
1,183,526
384,874
489,340
98.09%
1.44%
0.47%
80,841,899
84,275
316,323
1,873,577
99.51%
0.10%
0.39%
66,964,945
13,978,530
299,052
1,873,547
82.43%
17.21%
0.36%
79,307,262
2,983,943
291,323
533,546
96.03%
3.62%
0.35%
79,244,881
2,992,138
341,323
537,732
95.96%
3.63%
0.41%
Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried by a show of hands
Carried by a show of hands
Carried by a show of hands
Carried by a show of hands
Carried by a show of hands
Resolution
Result
Carried /
Not Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
