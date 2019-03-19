Clover : alf Yearly Report and Accounts

ABN 85 003 622 866

ASX Appendix 4D

Half Year Financial Report 31 January 2019

Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.2A

Reporting Period

The reporting period is the half year ended 31 January 2019 with the previous corresponding period the half year ended 31 January 2018.

Results for Announcement to the Market

% ChangeAmount of Change $'000

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

Up

10%

3,233 to 34,265

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

Up

40%

1,290 to 4,483

Net profit for the period attributable to members

Up

40%

1,290 to 4,483

Explanation of Operating Results

Clover Corporation Limited ("Clover Corporation") has reported a profit after tax of $4.5 million for the half year ended 31 January 2019 (2018: $3.2million), an increase of 40%.

For a further explanation of the half-year operating result, please refer to the Directors' Report in the financial report for the half year ended 31 January 2019.

Dividends/distributions Amount per security Franked amount per security Final dividend - 31 July 2018 1.25 cent 1.25 cent Interim dividend - 31 January 2019 0.625 cent 0.625 cent

NTA Backing

31-Jan-19 31-Jul-18 Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share 23.10 cents 21.63 cents

Results for Announcement to the Market - Continued

Controlled entities acquired or disposed of

Disposed entities

No entity was disposed of during the half-year ended 31 January 2019.

Acquired entities

No entity was acquired during the half-year ended 31 January 2019. A subsidiary company was established in the Netherlands.

Additional dividend/distribution information

A fully franked final dividend of 1.25 cent per share for the period ended 31 July 2018 was paid during the half year ended 31 January 2019. A fully franked interim dividend of 0.625 cent per share has been declared for half year ended 31 January 2019. The record date for the dividend is Tuesday 9 April 2019, with a payment date of Tuesday 30 April 2019.

Dividend reinvestment plans ("DRP")

There are no dividends or distribution reinvestment plans as at 31 January 2019.

Foreign Accounting Standards

N/A

Independent Review Report

Refer to the attached Clover Corporation Limited 31 January 2019 Half Year Report for the Independent Review Report to the Members of Clover Corporation Limited.

