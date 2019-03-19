Clover : alf Yearly Report and Accounts

PO Box 1111, Altona Gate, VIC 3025 39 Pinnacle Road, Altona North, VIC 3025
Clover Corporation Limited
ASX Appendix 4D
Half Year Financial Report 31 January 2019
Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.2A
Contents
Appendix 4D - Results for Announcement
to the Market 2-3
Half Year Financial Report 4-16
Directors' Declaration 17
Independent Review Report 18
Auditor's Independence Declaration 19
Reporting Period
The reporting period is the half year ended 31 January 2019 with the previous corresponding period the half year ended 31 January 2018.
Results for Announcement to the Market
% ChangeAmount of Change $'000
$'000
Revenue from ordinary activities
Up
10%
3,233 to 34,265
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
Up
40%
1,290 to 4,483
Net profit for the period attributable to members
Up
40%
1,290 to 4,483
Explanation of Operating Results
Clover Corporation Limited ("Clover Corporation") has reported a profit after tax of $4.5 million for the half year ended 31 January 2019 (2018: $3.2million), an increase of 40%.
For a further explanation of the half-year operating result, please refer to the Directors' Report in the financial report for the half year ended 31 January 2019.
|
Dividends/distributions
|
Amount per security
|
Franked amount per security
|
Final dividend - 31 July 2018
|
1.25 cent
|
1.25 cent
|
Interim dividend - 31 January 2019
|
0.625 cent
|
0.625 cent
NTA Backing
|
31-Jan-19
|
31-Jul-18
|
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share
|
23.10 cents
|
21.63 cents
Results for Announcement to the Market - Continued
Controlled entities acquired or disposed of
Disposed entities
No entity was disposed of during the half-year ended 31 January 2019.
Acquired entities
No entity was acquired during the half-year ended 31 January 2019. A subsidiary company was established in the Netherlands.
Additional dividend/distribution information
A fully franked final dividend of 1.25 cent per share for the period ended 31 July 2018 was paid during the half year ended 31 January 2019. A fully franked interim dividend of 0.625 cent per share has been declared for half year ended 31 January 2019. The record date for the dividend is Tuesday 9 April 2019, with a payment date of Tuesday 30 April 2019.
Dividend reinvestment plans ("DRP")
There are no dividends or distribution reinvestment plans as at 31 January 2019.
Foreign Accounting Standards
N/A
Independent Review Report
Refer to the attached Clover Corporation Limited 31 January 2019 Half Year Report for the Independent Review Report to the Members of Clover Corporation Limited.
ABN 85 003 622 866
REPORT
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED ABN 85 003 622 866
