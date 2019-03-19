Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Clover Corporation Limited    CLV   AU000000CLV2

CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED

(CLV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/19
1.695 AUD   -4.51%
05:50pCLOVER : 1H 2019FY Investor Presentation
PU
05:50pCLOVER : Dividend/Distribution - CLV
PU
05:50pCLOVER : 1H19 delivers strong growth in revenue
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clover : alf Yearly Report and Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

ABN 85 003 622 866

PO Box 1111, Altona Gate, VIC 3025 39 Pinnacle Road, Altona North, VIC 3025

Clover Corporation Limited

ASX Appendix 4D

Half Year Financial Report 31 January 2019

Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.2A

Contents

Appendix 4D - Results for Announcement

to the Market 2-3

Half Year Financial Report 4-16

Directors' Declaration 17

Independent Review Report 18

Auditor's Independence Declaration 19

Reporting Period

The reporting period is the half year ended 31 January 2019 with the previous corresponding period the half year ended 31 January 2018.

Results for Announcement to the Market

% ChangeAmount of Change $'000

$'000

Revenue from ordinary activities

Up

10%

3,233 to 34,265

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

Up

40%

1,290 to 4,483

Net profit for the period attributable to members

Up

40%

1,290 to 4,483

Explanation of Operating Results

Clover Corporation Limited ("Clover Corporation") has reported a profit after tax of $4.5 million for the half year ended 31 January 2019 (2018: $3.2million), an increase of 40%.

For a further explanation of the half-year operating result, please refer to the Directors' Report in the financial report for the half year ended 31 January 2019.

Dividends/distributions

Amount per security

Franked amount per security

Final dividend - 31 July 2018

1.25 cent

1.25 cent

Interim dividend - 31 January 2019

0.625 cent

0.625 cent

NTA Backing

31-Jan-19

31-Jul-18

Net tangible asset backing per ordinary share

23.10 cents

21.63 cents

Results for Announcement to the Market - Continued

Controlled entities acquired or disposed of

Disposed entities

No entity was disposed of during the half-year ended 31 January 2019.

Acquired entities

No entity was acquired during the half-year ended 31 January 2019. A subsidiary company was established in the Netherlands.

Additional dividend/distribution information

A fully franked final dividend of 1.25 cent per share for the period ended 31 July 2018 was paid during the half year ended 31 January 2019. A fully franked interim dividend of 0.625 cent per share has been declared for half year ended 31 January 2019. The record date for the dividend is Tuesday 9 April 2019, with a payment date of Tuesday 30 April 2019.

Dividend reinvestment plans ("DRP")

There are no dividends or distribution reinvestment plans as at 31 January 2019.

Foreign Accounting Standards

N/A

Independent Review Report

Refer to the attached Clover Corporation Limited 31 January 2019 Half Year Report for the Independent Review Report to the Members of Clover Corporation Limited.

ABN 85 003 622 866

REPORT

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 JANUARY 2019

CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED ABN 85 003 622 866

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

Directors

  • Mr Rupert A. Harrington

  • Mr Graeme A. Billings

  • Mr Peter J. Davey

  • Mr Ian D. Glasson

Ms Cheryl L. Hayman Dr Merilyn J. Sleigh

Secretary

Mr Paul A. Sherman

Registered Office

39 Pinnacle Road

Altona North VIC 3025

Phone: +61 38347 5001

Fax: +613 8347 5055

Auditors

PKF Melbourne 12/440 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000

Share Registry

Non-Executive Director & Chairman Non-Executive Director

Managing Director - Executive Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive DirectorComputershare Investor Services Pty Limited 60 Carrington Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Australian Securities Exchange Code

Ordinary Shares CLV

Website http://www.clovercorp.com.au

Disclaimer

Clover Corporation Limited published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 21:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
05:50pCLOVER : 1H 2019FY Investor Presentation
PU
05:50pCLOVER : Dividend/Distribution - CLV
PU
05:50pCLOVER : 1H19 delivers strong growth in revenue
PU
05:45pCLOVER : alf Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
2018CLOVER : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018CLOVER : Payment of FY18 Final Dividend
PU
2018CLOVER : Change in Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018CLOVER : adds spray drying capacity with investment
PU
2018CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018CLOVER : Select Equities presentation
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 70,4 M
EBIT 2019 13,0 M
Net income 2019 9,02 M
Debt 2019 4,51 M
Yield 2019 1,46%
P/E ratio 2019 32,57
P/E ratio 2020 25,72
EV / Sales 2019 4,23x
EV / Sales 2020 3,56x
Capitalization 293 M
Chart CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clover Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,75  AUD
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Davey Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Rupert Harrington Chairman
David Pierotti Operations Manager
Paul Sherman Chief Financial Officer
Merilyn Joy Sleigh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOVER CORPORATION LIMITED29.56%208
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD-2.80%8 761
BY-HEALTH CO LTD--.--%5 091
BALCHEM CORPORATION20.71%3 052
SIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO7.83%1 669
MEDIFAST INC8.27%1 607
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.