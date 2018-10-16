Clovis Oncology : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)

NEWS RELEASE

Clovis Oncology to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on October 30

10/16/2018

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) will announce its third quarter 2018 �nancial results on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, after the close of the U.S. �nancial markets. Clovis' senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's results in greater detail.

The conference call is being webcast and can be accessed from the Clovis Oncology website at www.clovisoncology.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

Conference Call Details

Clovis will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2018 results on October 30 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company's web site at www.clovisoncology.com, and archived for future review. Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows: US participants 866.393.4306, International participants 734.385.2616; conference ID: 5885294.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at speci�c subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to bene�t from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has additional o�ces in San Francisco and Oakland, California and Cambridge, UK. Please visit clovisoncology.com for more information.

