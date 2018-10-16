Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Clovis Oncology Inc    CLVS

CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC (CLVS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Clovis Oncology : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

NEWS RELEASE

Clovis Oncology to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on October 30

10/16/2018

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) will announce its third quarter 2018 �nancial results on Tuesday, October 30, 2018, after the close of the U.S. �nancial markets. Clovis' senior management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's results in greater detail.

The conference call is being webcast and can be accessed from the Clovis Oncology website at www.clovisoncology.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

Conference Call Details

Clovis will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2018 results on October 30 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on the Company's web site at www.clovisoncology.com, and archived for future review. Dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows: US participants 866.393.4306, International participants 734.385.2616; conference ID: 5885294.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at speci�c subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to bene�t from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has additional o�ces in San Francisco and Oakland, California and Cambridge, UK. Please visit clovisoncology.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005030/en/ 1

Clovis Investor Contacts:

Anna Sussman, 303-625-5022

asussman@clovisoncology.com

or

Breanna Burkart, 303-625-5023

bburkart@clovisoncology.com

Source: Clovis Oncology, Inc.

2

Disclaimer

Clovis Oncology Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 12:12:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC
02:13pCLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)
PU
02:01pCLOVIS ONCOLOGY : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Host Webc..
BU
10/12CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events,..
AQ
10/11CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)
PU
10/11CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Appoints Two New Directors to its Board
BU
10/11CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : to Highlight Results from Rucaparib TRITON Prostate Program at..
AQ
10/03CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : to Highlight Results from Rubraca® (rucaparib) TRITON Prostate..
BU
10/03CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Ahead of ESMO data, Clovis' Rubraca dubbed a breakthrough for ..
AQ
10/02CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Rubraca® (rucapa..
BU
09/20CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : SEC hands Clovis $20M penalty for allegedly misleading investo..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12Key events next week - healthcare 
10/03CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Some Positives Emerge 
10/03CANCER INVESTING HIGHLIGHT : Clovis Scores A Breakthrough, Now For The Breakout? 
10/02PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (10/02/2018) 
10/02Clovis Oncology receives Breakthrough Therapy designation for Rubraca 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 113 M
EBIT 2018 -302 M
Net income 2018 -335 M
Finance 2018 86,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 11,7x
EV / Sales 2019 6,85x
Capitalization 1 407 M
Chart CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC
Duration : Period :
Clovis Oncology Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 65,7 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Mahaffy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael James Barrett Chairman
Daniel W. Muehl Principal Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Gillian C. Ivers-Read Chief Regulatory Officer & Executive VP
Lindsey Rolfe Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Clinical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC-59.06%1 407
GILEAD SCIENCES1.59%95 398
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.99%46 338
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS2.18%40 777
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.41.84%10 086
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC136.05%8 671
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.