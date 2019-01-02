Clovis Oncology : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Clovis Oncology Inc    CLVS

CLOVIS ONCOLOGY INC (CLVS)
Clovis Oncology :

01/02/2019

NEWS RELEASE

Clovis Oncology to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

1/2/2019

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) today announced that its Chief Executive O�cer and President, Patrick J. Maha�y, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Paci�c time. The conference will be held at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.clovisoncology.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at speci�c subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to bene�t from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has additional o�ces in San Francisco and Oakland, California and Cambridge, UK. Please visit clovisoncology.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005592/en/

Clovis Oncology

Anna Sussman 303.625.5022 asussman@clovisoncology.comor

Breanna Burkart 303.625.5023

bburkart@clovisoncology.com

Source: Clovis Oncology

Disclaimer

Clovis Oncology Inc. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 21:58:01 UTC
