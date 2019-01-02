Clovis Oncology : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)

Clovis Oncology to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) today announced that its Chief Executive O�cer and President, Patrick J. Maha�y, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Paci�c time. The conference will be held at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.
A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.clovisoncology.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at speci�c subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to bene�t from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, and has additional o�ces in San Francisco and Oakland, California and Cambridge, UK. Please visit clovisoncology.com for more information.
