Clovis Oncology : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)

08/22/2019 | 05:53pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE
Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Initial Purchasers of Their Option to Purchase an Additional $13.0 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of the Company's 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024
8/22/2019
BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today that the initial purchasers of the previously announced o ering of the Company's 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the "notes") in a private placement to quali ed institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, have elected to exercise their option to purchase an additional $13.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The settlement of the option is expected to occur on August 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Following the closing, there will be a total of $263.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes outstanding.
Clovis Oncology intends to use the net proceeds from the exercise of this option for general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing expenses associated with Rubraca® (rucaparib), funding of Clovis Oncology's development programs, payment of milestones pursuant to Clovis Oncology's license agreements, general and administrative expenses, acquisition or licensing of additional product candidates or businesses, repurchase or repayment of other debt obligations and working capital.
The oGer and sale of the notes and the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, the notes and any such shares may not be o ered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an oWer to sell or the solicitation of an o er to buy the notes or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such o er, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualiGcation under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at speciQc subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, for those indications that require them, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to bene t from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional o ce locations in the U.S. and Europe.
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Clovis Oncology, they are forward-looking statements re ecting the current beliefs and expectations of management. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Clovis Oncology's actual results, performance or achievements to diPer signi cantly from those expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the conditions a ecting the capital markets, general economic, industry, or political conditions, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed oJering. Clovis Oncology undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to di er from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the company in general, see Clovis Oncology's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other reports
