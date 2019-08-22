Clovis Oncology : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)

NEWS RELEASE

Clovis Oncology Announces Exercise by Initial Purchasers of Their Option to Purchase an Additional $13.0 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of the Company's 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024

8/22/2019

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today that the initial purchasers of the previously announced o ering of the Company's 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the "notes") in a private placement to quali ed institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, have elected to exercise their option to purchase an additional $13.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. The settlement of the option is expected to occur on August 23, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Following the closing, there will be a total of $263.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes outstanding.

Clovis Oncology intends to use the net proceeds from the exercise of this option for general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing expenses associated with Rubraca® (rucaparib), funding of Clovis Oncology's development programs, payment of milestones pursuant to Clovis Oncology's license agreements, general and administrative expenses, acquisition or licensing of additional product candidates or businesses, repurchase or repayment of other debt obligations and working capital.

