Clovis Oncology : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)

Clovis Oncology Highlights Rubraca® (rucaparib) Updated Data from the Ongoing TRITON2 Clinical Trial in Patients with mCRPC and Exploratory and Integrated Analyses in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the ESMO Congress 2019

9/29/2019

43.9% conrmed objective response rate (ORR) in 57 RECIST * -evaluable patients with metastatic castration- resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and a BRCA1/2 mutation

52.0% conrmed prostate-specic antigen (PSA) response in 98 PSA-evaluable patients with mCRPC and a BRCA1/2 mutation

The safety pro le of Rubraca was consistent with prior reports from TRITON2 and for those patients with ovarian cancer and other solid tumors

Supplemental new drug application (NDA) for Rubraca in BRCA1/2-mutant advanced prostate cancer on track for Q4 2019

Clovis Oncology also highlights eCcacy and safety of Rubraca in recurrent ovarian cancer

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) today announced updated data from the Phase 2 TRITON2 trial at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2019, reinforcing the potential of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with a BRCA1/2 mutation. The data show a 43.9% conCrmed objective response rate (ORR) by investigator assessment in 57 RECIST*/PCWG3** response-evaluable patients with a BRCA1/2 mutation. When assessed by independent radiological review, the response rate was similar (40.4%). In addition, a 52.0% con rmed prostate- speciGc antigen (PSA) response rate was observed in 98 response-evaluable patients with a BRCA1/2 mutation. ConQrmed radiographic responses were durable, with 60 percent lasting 24 weeks or longer (15/25).

The TRITON2 data will be used to support the Dling of Clovis Oncology's planned supplemental NDA to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Rubraca in BRCA1/2-mutant advanced prostate cancer.