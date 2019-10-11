Clovis Oncology : Download PDF format download (opens in new window)

NEWS RELEASE

Clovis Oncology Announces Rubraca®▼ (rucaparib) Now Available for Women with Relapsed Ovarian Cancer in England Through the Cancer Drugs Fund

10/11/2019

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESSWIRE)-- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) today announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended that women with relapsed ovarian cancer in England have access to rucaparib through the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF).1 Rucaparib is available for use within the CDF as an option for the maintenance treatment of relapsed, platinum-sensitivehigh-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer that has responded to platinum-based chemotherapy in adults, based on the conditions outlined in the managed access agreement.

"Ovacome welcomes the availability of rucaparib via the CDF as an option for maintenance treatment of platinum- sensitive relapsed high grade serous epithelial ovarian cancer regardless of BRCA status or line of treatment in the relapsed maintenance setting," said Victoria Clare, CEO of Ovacome, a United Kingdom ovarian cancer charity focused on providing support to anyone a ected by ovarian cancer. "It is vital that the expansion of available maintenance options continues as maintenance treatments extend the time between chemotherapies. Many women with relapsed ovarian cancer know that they are facing a future of managing their disease as a chronic illness."

"For too long ovarian cancer treatment options beyond chemotherapy or surgery have been limited, and today's announcement means that women with ovarian cancer have more choice in their treatment than ever before," said Annwen Jones, Chief Executive of Target Ovarian Cancer, a United Kingdom ovarian cancer charity. "Target Ovarian Cancer has long campaigned for better treatment for women with ovarian cancer and we are delighted to see this latest development."

Approximately 6,400 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the UK every year, which equates to roughly 17 every day.2 Despite advancements in treatment and care, more than 4,000 women still die each year from ovarian