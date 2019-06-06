Clovis Oncology : Names Ginger L. Graham as New Board of Directors Chair

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced today the appointment of
Ginger L. Graham as Board Chair to Clovis’ Board of Directors, following
the retirement of former Board Chair Dr. M. James Barrett.
“I am very pleased to announce that Ginger Graham is assuming the role
of our Board Chair at Clovis Oncology. As an active Clovis board member
for six years, Ginger is extremely familiar with our organization and
will bring her tremendous expertise as a healthcare executive to her
elevated role as Board Chair,” said Patrick J. Mahaffy, President and
CEO of Clovis Oncology. “I would also like to thank Jim Barrett for his
service as our Board Chair since we started the Company 10 years ago. We
wish him a very happy and hopefully relaxed retirement.”
Ginger L. Graham has served as a member of the Company’s board of
directors since 2013. She is the former President and CEO of Amylin
Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, CA
focused on diabetes. Previously, Ms. Graham was Group Chairman, Office
of the President for Guidant Corporation. She is the former President
and CEO of Two Trees Consulting, where she coached first-time CEOs of
public and private companies. She has been a senior lecturer and a
faculty member at the Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship at Harvard
Business School. Ms. Graham serves on the boards of directors for
Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.
(NASDAQ: WBA). She is also a co-founder and owner of Ginger and Baker, a
food-hub and tourist destination in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ms. Graham
has a Bachelor of Science, Agriculture with high honors from the
University of Arkansas and a Masters in Business Administration with
distinction from Harvard Business School.
About Clovis Oncology
Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on
acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents
in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis
Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer
populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, for those
indications that require them, diagnostic tools intended to direct a
compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit
from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado,
with additional office locations in the U.S. and Europe. Please visit www.clovisoncology.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005730/en/