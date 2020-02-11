Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Clovis Oncology, Inc.    CLVS

CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, INC.

(CLVS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clovis Oncology : to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 04:06pm EST

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Patrick J. Mahaffy, will present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation and Q&A session can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.clovisoncology.com. Following the live presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the U.S., Europe and additional international markets. Clovis Oncology targets development programs at specific subsets of cancer populations, and simultaneously develops, with partners, diagnostic tools intended to direct a compound in development to the population that is most likely to benefit from its use. Clovis Oncology is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado; please visit www.clovisoncology.com for more information, including additional office locations in the U.S. and Europe.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, INC.
04:06pCLOVIS ONCOLOGY : to Present at the 9th Annual SVB Leerink Healthcare Conference
BU
02/04CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Announces Availability and Reimbursement for Rubraca Tablets f..
AQ
02/03CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Announces Availability and Reimbursement for Rubraca® (rucapar..
BU
01/16CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Rubraca Granted FDA Priority Review for Advanced Prostate Canc..
AQ
01/15CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Rubraca® (rucaparib) Granted FDA Priority Review for Advanced ..
BU
01/08CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/07CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
01/07CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Announces Debt Refinancing Transaction
BU
01/07CLOVIS ONCOLOGY : Announces Product Revenues for the Fourth Quarter and Full Yea..
BU
2019AstraZeneca, Merck score win with Lynparza approval for pancreatic cancer
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 143 M
EBIT 2019 -374 M
Net income 2019 -387 M
Debt 2019 507 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,32x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,00x
EV / Sales2019 8,40x
EV / Sales2020 5,78x
Capitalization 693 M
Chart CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Clovis Oncology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 14,14  $
Last Close Price 9,54  $
Spread / Highest target 277%
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick J. Mahaffy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ginger L. Graham Chairman
Daniel W. Muehl Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gillian C. Ivers-Read Chief Regulatory Officer & Executive VP
Lindsey Rolfe Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Clinical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOVIS ONCOLOGY, INC.-8.49%625
GILEAD SCIENCES6.17%81 007
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS11.78%59 224
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.70%36 752
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.14.16%22 530
GENMAB11.07%14 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group