CLP : 04/06/2019 Statement Incident at Black Point Power Station ​

Incident at Black Point Power Station

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) is deeply saddened by an incident in which a contractor worker who has been later certified death after being admitted to the hospital when he was found unconscious during work in Black Point Power Station today (4 June). The company expresses its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

33-year-old Indian contractor worker was found unconscious near the construction site of the new gas-fired generation unit at Black Point Power Station at around 5am today. Ambulance was called to provide assistance on-site. The worker was later certified death at the hospital.

The contractor worker was responsible for monitoring meter readings of the cooling water system which is carried out at two-hour intervals on a shift basis. The contractor worker concerned was on night shift between 8pm on 3 June and 6am on 4 June. According to other workers working on the site, the concerned contractor worker mentioned that he felt unwell shortly after reporting duty last night. They respectively saw the contractor worker in the on-site rest room between 10pm last night and 4am today.

CLP Power has contacted the family of the deceased to provide appropriate assistance. In addition, the company has informed the relevant government departments of the incident.

