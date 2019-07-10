CLP : 10/07/2019 CLP Power Offers Customers New Mobile Payment Platforms for Faster, Smarter Settlement of Bills ​

中華電力有限公司

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

10 July 2019

CLP Power Offers Customers New Mobile Payment Platforms for

Faster, Smarter Settlement of Bills

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) has launched three new mobile payment platforms for all residential and business customers. More than 2.6 million customers can now settle their electricity bill via AlipayHK, WeChat Pay HK,and the Faster Payment System(FPS).

From now on, customers can simply set up an AlipayHKor WeChat Pay HKaccount, link it to their electricity account and pay their electricity bills easily. Customers will also receive a mobile notification when an electricity bill is issued. Mobile payment allows customers to check and settle their electricity bills instantly, and keep track of previous payment records. Customers who opt for the FPSservice can scan the QR code on their electricity bill with mobile banking app or stored value facilities, and then make their payment.

CLP Power Customer and Business Development Senior Director Ms Lena Low said, "The Government promotes digital payment technology and encourages retailers to make mobile payment tools available to customers. At CLP Power, we closely monitor the development of digital technology and the benefits they bring to our customers. With the launch of three additional payment platforms, we hope to provide customers with more convenient ways to track and settle their electricity bills in the comfort of their homes through their mobile phones."

To help customers navigate the new mobile payment platforms, a dedicated webpage and a leaflet with step-by-step diagrams have been created. Customers can also visit any of CLP Power's customer service centres where employees will guide them on how to use the new payment methods. In addition, AlipayHK, WeChat Pay HK, and Bank of China (Hong Kong)'s BoC Pay(which supports FPSservice) will also launch promotional campaigns to encourage customers to use the new payment platforms to settle electricity bills from 15 July 2019 onwards. More details are available at https://www.clp.com.hk/mobilepayment-en.

Other than the three new platforms, CLP Power also provides various forms of payment choice for its customers, including autopay via bank accounts or credit cards; payment by online banking service or ATMs; and PPS payment by phone, internet, or mobile. For full details of the different payment methods, please visit https://www.clp.com.hk/epayment-en.

