CLP Holdings Limited    0002   HK0002007356

CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0002)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Connect - 02/20
82.35 HKD   +0.18%
11:46pCLP : 2019 Net Profit Plunged on Impairment Costs
DJ
02/14CLP : Power Hong Kong Limited- Press Statement
AQ
02/12CLP : Special Arrangement for CLP's Customer Services
AQ
News 
CLP : 2019 Net Profit Plunged on Impairment Costs

CLP : 2019 Net Profit Plunged on Impairment Costs

02/23/2020 | 11:46pm EST

By Martin Mou

CLP Holdings Ltd.'s net profit for 2019 decreased 66%, mainly weighed by impairment costs on its Australian business.

Net profit declined to 4.66 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$598.4 million), while revenue was down 6.3% at HK$85.69 billion, the utility company said Monday.

CLP lost HK$6.38 billion in the goodwill impairment of EnergyAustralia as the business's earnings fell due to the introduction of regulated pricing and intense competition.

In 2020, around half of the electricity sold by the company will be generated by natural gas for the first time, CLP said, adding that it will continue to implement stringent cost-control measures as gas costs more than coal or nuclear energy.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

