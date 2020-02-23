CLP : 2019 Net Profit Plunged on Impairment Costs

By Martin Mou



CLP Holdings Ltd.'s net profit for 2019 decreased 66%, mainly weighed by impairment costs on its Australian business.

Net profit declined to 4.66 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$598.4 million), while revenue was down 6.3% at HK$85.69 billion, the utility company said Monday.

CLP lost HK$6.38 billion in the goodwill impairment of EnergyAustralia as the business's earnings fell due to the introduction of regulated pricing and intense competition.

In 2020, around half of the electricity sold by the company will be generated by natural gas for the first time, CLP said, adding that it will continue to implement stringent cost-control measures as gas costs more than coal or nuclear energy.

