28 September 2018

CLP Power Announces Price of Renewable Energy Certificates

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) today announced the price of each unit of electricity generated by renewable energy sources under the Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) scheme will be HK$0.5, with RECs available at a minimum purchase of 100 units. The certificates will be available to CLP Power customers from 1 January 2019.

The RECs scheme is an initiative under the new Scheme of Control Agreement insupport of the Government's carbon reduction targetset out inHong Kong's ClimateAction Plan 2030+. Any residential or commercial and industrial customer with a CLP Power electricity account is eligible to purchase RECs. Each unit of electricity carried in a REC represents electricity produced by local renewable energy sources including solar power, wind power, and waste-to-energy projects, generated or purchased (such as through the Feed-in Tariff scheme) by CLP Power.

Revenue generated from the sale of RECs will contribute towards part of the price of purchasing renewable energy through the Feed-in Tariff scheme, helping minimise the cost of electricity as a whole. The units of electricity carried in the RECs available for sale will match the total amount of electricity from local renewable energy sources generated or purchased by CLP Power over a specified period of time.

RECs are a novel concept for renewable energy development in Hong Kong'selectricity market. In addition to price setting, other factors to be taken into consideration for the launch also include the time taken to increase the amount of electricity produced by local renewable energy sources sufficiently to meet the market demand and the purchase mechanism. RECs will be available for purchase starting 1 January 2019.

Customers will be able to buy RECs on the CLP Smart Shopping Platform and through the CLP website or CLP app. They can also visit CLP customer service centres or call the CLP customer service hotline on 2678 0322 for more details.

