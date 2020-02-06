Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CLP Holdings Limited    0002   HK0002007356

CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0002)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 02/06
82.25 HKD   +2.56%
11:23pCLP : Date of Board Meeting
PU
02/03CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Press Statement
AQ
01/08CLP : Power Let's Eat and Cheers Programme Supports People in Need and Eateries
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CLP : Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 11:23pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Date of Board Meeting

Pursuant to Rule 13.43 of Chapter 13 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, this is to announce that a meeting of the Board of Directors of CLP Holdings Limited ("the Company") will be held on Monday, 24 February 2020. At this meeting, the Board will consider, inter alia, approving the announcement of the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2019 for publication and the declaration of the fourth interim dividend for 2019.

By Order of the Board

David Simmonds

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

中 電 控 股 有 限 公 司

CLP Holdings Limited

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00002)

The Directors of the Company as at the date of this announcement are:

Non-executive Directors:

The Hon Sir Michael Kadoorie, Mr William Mocatta,

Mr J. A. H. Leigh, Mr Andrew Brandler and

Mr Philip Kadoorie

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr V. F. Moore, Sir Rod Eddington, Mr Nicholas C. Allen,

Mr Vincent Cheng, Mrs Fanny Law, Mrs Zia Mody and

Ms May Siew Boi Tan

Executive Directors:

Mr Richard Lancaster and Mr Geert Peeters

Disclaimer

CLP Holdings Limited published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 04:21:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:23pCLP : Date of Board Meeting
PU
02/03CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED : - Press Statement
AQ
01/08CLP : Power Let's Eat and Cheers Programme Supports People in Need and Eateries
AQ
01/01CLP : Continuing Connected Transactions
PU
2019CLP : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee
PU
2019CLP : Terms of Reference of Sustainability Committee
PU
2019CLP : Terms of Reference of Human Resources & Remuneration Committee
PU
2019CLP : Power Energy Audits Save 48 GWh of Electricity a Year while Nurturing Engi..
AQ
2019CLP : Awarded Gold in Volunteer Team and Silver in Enterprise Categories of the ..
AQ
2019StanChart exits three Southeast Asia coal plants worth estimated $7 billion
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 86 418 M
EBIT 2019 13 339 M
Net income 2019 5 017 M
Debt 2019 45 250 M
Yield 2019 3,79%
P/E ratio 2019 41,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,93x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
Capitalization 208 B
Chart CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CLP Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 91,39  HKD
Last Close Price 82,25  HKD
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Kendall Lancaster Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Kadoorie Chairman
Derek Parkin Chief Operating Officer
Geert Herman August Peeters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.24%26 250
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.10.81%131 935
ENEL S.P.A.13.12%90 686
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.07%74 303
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.54%71 181
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.27%71 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group