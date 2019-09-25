CLP : Energy-saving Retro-Commissioning Project by CLP Power and Hospital Authority Wins Prestigious International Award

25 September 2019
Energy-savingRetro-Commissioning Project by CLP Power and
Hospital Authority Wins Prestigious International Award
CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) and the Hospital Authority (HA) have won a prestigious international award for a retro-commissioning demonstration project at the Caritas Medical Centre and North Lantau Hospital. The project, titled the Pioneering FirstRetro-CommissioningEnergy Saving Project for Hong Kong Public Hospitals in Asia, has been awarded the Regional Energy Project of the Year Award for Asia-Pacific by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) which commended its outstanding effectiveness in promoting energy efficiency and cost saving and hailed it as a showcase of retro- commissioning for the local building industry.
CLP Power Senior Director of Customer and Business Development Ms Lena Low and Hospital Authority Senior Manager (Engineering) Dr Yuen Pak-leung received the award today (24 September, US Eastern Time) at the AEE Regional Awards Ceremony in Washington.
The project, carried out in late 2018 with the support of the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, the Hong Kong Green Building Council, and Department of Building Services Engineering at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, involved retro- commissioning services at the main buildings of Caritas Medical Centre and the North Lantau Hospital. The works focussed on reducing energy consumption by fine-tuning the settings of chillers and chilled water pumps and optimising the efficiency of the chillers. (Details in appendix). The project is expected to save up to 1 GWh of electricity a year - equivalent to the annual energy consumption of around 250 households and a reduction in carbon emissions of some 510 tonnes a year.
CLP Power Managing Director Mr T K Chiang said he was honoured by the international recognition. "Buildings consume around 90% of the electricity used in Hong Kong," he said. "CLP Power works closely with its commercial and industrial customers to carry out initiatives to reduce buildings' emissions. I am delighted that this project has been recognised as a showcase for the local building industry, and hope it will encourage more energy-efficiency projects to reduce overall carbon emissions in Hong Kong."
The Chief Executive of Hospital Authority Dr Tony Ko Pat-sing said that he was delighted about HA being commended with the international energy-saving award for its various initiatives on the third consecutive year, which is undoubtedly a recognition of HA's continuous effort in energy conservation.
Retro-commissioning is a highly cost-effective process that systematically analyses the energy use of buildings and improves their efficiency performance in a relatively short period by fine-tuning and modifying system control, saving the need to invest in costly new equipment. CLP Power will promote the project's success to the building industry and continue to provide commercial and industrial customers with an Energy Audit Servicealong with advice on retro-commissioning services and energy-efficiency solutions. Customers can also apply for subsidies from the CLP Eco Building Fundto carry out retro- commissioning works to reduce energy consumption.
The AEE is a non-profit professional society with more than 18,000 members in over 100 countries. The annual AEE Awards programme recognises individuals and organisations worldwide for their achievements in the energy industry.
About CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
CLP Power Hong Kong Limited ("CLP Power") is the Hong Kong utility subsidiary wholly owned by CLP Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. CLP Power operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to 6 million people in its supply area.
Photo Captions:
Photo 1
CLP Power and the Hospital Authority receive the Regional Energy Project of the Year Award for the Asia-Pacific region at the AEE Regional Awards Ceremony in Washington. (From left to right) Hospital Authority Senior Manager (Engineering) Dr Yuen Pak-leung, CLP Power Senior Director of Customer and Business Development Ms Lena Low and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department Director Mr Alfred Sit.
Photos 2 and 3
CLP Power and the Hospital Authority works together to implement retro-commissioning works at hospitals, which helps reduce energy consumption by modifying the sequencing control of chillers and maximising their operating efficiency.
Photos 4 and 5
The retro-commissioning demonstration project carried out at the main buildings of the Caritas Medical Centre (photo 4) and North Lantau Hospital (photo 5) is expected to save up to 1 GWh of electricity a year.
Appendix
CLP Power worked with the HA to implement the following retro-commissioning works:
|
Caritas Medical Centre
|
|
|
North Lantau Hospital
|
•Adjust the settings of variable speed
|
|
•Review and optimise the operational
|
pumps to optimise the energy saving
|
|
control of the chillers to improve
|
by variable speed drive
|
|
|
overall plant efficiency
|
•Modify
|
the
|
sequencing
|
control of
|
|
•Fine-tune the settings of chilled water
|
chillers to maximise their operating
|
|
pumps to reduce unnecessary energy
|
efficiency
|
|
|
|
consumption under low load / cooling
|
•Dispatch flexible numbers of cooling
|
|
demand conditions
|
tower
|
to
|
improve
|
chiller
|
|
|
performance
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
