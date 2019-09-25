CLP : Energy-saving Retro-Commissioning Project by CLP Power and Hospital Authority Wins Prestigious International Award

25 September 2019

Energy-savingRetro-Commissioning Project by CLP Power and

Hospital Authority Wins Prestigious International Award

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) and the Hospital Authority (HA) have won a prestigious international award for a retro-commissioning demonstration project at the Caritas Medical Centre and North Lantau Hospital. The project, titled the Pioneering FirstRetro-CommissioningEnergy Saving Project for Hong Kong Public Hospitals in Asia, has been awarded the Regional Energy Project of the Year Award for Asia-Pacific by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) which commended its outstanding effectiveness in promoting energy efficiency and cost saving and hailed it as a showcase of retro- commissioning for the local building industry.

CLP Power Senior Director of Customer and Business Development Ms Lena Low and Hospital Authority Senior Manager (Engineering) Dr Yuen Pak-leung received the award today (24 September, US Eastern Time) at the AEE Regional Awards Ceremony in Washington.

The project, carried out in late 2018 with the support of the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, the Hong Kong Green Building Council, and Department of Building Services Engineering at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, involved retro- commissioning services at the main buildings of Caritas Medical Centre and the North Lantau Hospital. The works focussed on reducing energy consumption by fine-tuning the settings of chillers and chilled water pumps and optimising the efficiency of the chillers. (Details in appendix). The project is expected to save up to 1 GWh of electricity a year - equivalent to the annual energy consumption of around 250 households and a reduction in carbon emissions of some 510 tonnes a year.

CLP Power Managing Director Mr T K Chiang said he was honoured by the international recognition. "Buildings consume around 90% of the electricity used in Hong Kong," he said. "CLP Power works closely with its commercial and industrial customers to carry out initiatives to reduce buildings' emissions. I am delighted that this project has been recognised as a showcase for the local building industry, and hope it will encourage more energy-efficiency projects to reduce overall carbon emissions in Hong Kong."

The Chief Executive of Hospital Authority Dr Tony Ko Pat-sing said that he was delighted about HA being commended with the international energy-saving award for its various initiatives on the third consecutive year, which is undoubtedly a recognition of HA's continuous effort in energy conservation.

