Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  CLP Holdings Limited    0002   HK0002007356

CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0002)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CLP : Energy-saving Retro-Commissioning Project by CLP Power and Hospital Authority Wins Prestigious International Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 04:23am EDT

25 September 2019

Energy-savingRetro-Commissioning Project by CLP Power and

Hospital Authority Wins Prestigious International Award

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) and the Hospital Authority (HA) have won a prestigious international award for a retro-commissioning demonstration project at the Caritas Medical Centre and North Lantau Hospital. The project, titled the Pioneering FirstRetro-CommissioningEnergy Saving Project for Hong Kong Public Hospitals in Asia, has been awarded the Regional Energy Project of the Year Award for Asia-Pacific by the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE) which commended its outstanding effectiveness in promoting energy efficiency and cost saving and hailed it as a showcase of retro- commissioning for the local building industry.

CLP Power Senior Director of Customer and Business Development Ms Lena Low and Hospital Authority Senior Manager (Engineering) Dr Yuen Pak-leung received the award today (24 September, US Eastern Time) at the AEE Regional Awards Ceremony in Washington.

The project, carried out in late 2018 with the support of the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, the Hong Kong Green Building Council, and Department of Building Services Engineering at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, involved retro- commissioning services at the main buildings of Caritas Medical Centre and the North Lantau Hospital. The works focussed on reducing energy consumption by fine-tuning the settings of chillers and chilled water pumps and optimising the efficiency of the chillers. (Details in appendix). The project is expected to save up to 1 GWh of electricity a year - equivalent to the annual energy consumption of around 250 households and a reduction in carbon emissions of some 510 tonnes a year.

CLP Power Managing Director Mr T K Chiang said he was honoured by the international recognition. "Buildings consume around 90% of the electricity used in Hong Kong," he said. "CLP Power works closely with its commercial and industrial customers to carry out initiatives to reduce buildings' emissions. I am delighted that this project has been recognised as a showcase for the local building industry, and hope it will encourage more energy-efficiency projects to reduce overall carbon emissions in Hong Kong."

The Chief Executive of Hospital Authority Dr Tony Ko Pat-sing said that he was delighted about HA being commended with the international energy-saving award for its various initiatives on the third consecutive year, which is undoubtedly a recognition of HA's continuous effort in energy conservation.

1

Retro-commissioning is a highly cost-effective process that systematically analyses the energy use of buildings and improves their efficiency performance in a relatively short period by fine-tuning and modifying system control, saving the need to invest in costly new equipment. CLP Power will promote the project's success to the building industry and continue to provide commercial and industrial customers with an Energy Audit Servicealong with advice on retro-commissioning services and energy-efficiency solutions. Customers can also apply for subsidies from the CLP Eco Building Fundto carry out retro- commissioning works to reduce energy consumption.

The AEE is a non-profit professional society with more than 18,000 members in over 100 countries. The annual AEE Awards programme recognises individuals and organisations worldwide for their achievements in the energy industry.

About CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited ("CLP Power") is the Hong Kong utility subsidiary wholly owned by CLP Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. CLP Power operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to 6 million people in its supply area.

Photo Captions:

Photo 1

CLP Power and the Hospital Authority receive the Regional Energy Project of the Year Award for the Asia-Pacific region at the AEE Regional Awards Ceremony in Washington. (From left to right) Hospital Authority Senior Manager (Engineering) Dr Yuen Pak-leung, CLP Power Senior Director of Customer and Business Development Ms Lena Low and the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department Director Mr Alfred Sit.

2

Photos 2 and 3

CLP Power and the Hospital Authority works together to implement retro-commissioning works at hospitals, which helps reduce energy consumption by modifying the sequencing control of chillers and maximising their operating efficiency.

Photos 4 and 5

The retro-commissioning demonstration project carried out at the main buildings of the Caritas Medical Centre (photo 4) and North Lantau Hospital (photo 5) is expected to save up to 1 GWh of electricity a year.

3

Appendix

CLP Power worked with the HA to implement the following retro-commissioning works:

Caritas Medical Centre

North Lantau Hospital

Adjust the settings of variable speed

Review and optimise the operational

pumps to optimise the energy saving

control of the chillers to improve

by variable speed drive

overall plant efficiency

Modify

the

sequencing

control of

Fine-tune the settings of chilled water

chillers to maximise their operating

pumps to reduce unnecessary energy

efficiency

consumption under low load / cooling

Dispatch flexible numbers of cooling

demand conditions

tower

to

improve

chiller

performance

- Ends -

4

Disclaimer

CLP Holdings Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 08:22:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:23aCLP : Energy-saving Retro-Commissioning Project by CLP Power and Hospital Author..
PU
09/24CLP : Power Connect Relieves the Energy Burden of 40,000 Households in Needs
PU
09/17CLP : Power Queen's Hill Substation Wins Top Prize at Asian Power Awards
AQ
09/03CLP : Power Commits to Long-Term Decarbonisation and Calls for a Community-Wide ..
PU
09/02CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/29China says troops will defend Hong Kong's prosperity ahead of planned pro-dem..
RE
08/29CLP : Feed-in Tariff Scheme Receives over 4,300 Applications with Solar Panel Su..
AQ
08/20CLP : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders – Choice of Language and ..
PU
08/20CLP : Letter to New Registered Shareholders – Choice of Language and Means..
PU
08/20CLP : Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders – Choice of Language and Means..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 87 476 M
EBIT 2019 12 519 M
Net income 2019 5 163 M
Debt 2019 44 521 M
Yield 2019 3,77%
P/E ratio 2019 40,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,89x
EV / Sales2020 2,79x
Capitalization 208 B
Chart CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CLP Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 89,61  HKD
Last Close Price 82,45  HKD
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Clifford Winawer Brandler Non-Executive Director
Richard Kendall Lancaster Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael David Kadoorie Chairman
Derek Parkin Chief Operating Officer
Geert Herman August Peeters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.36%26 568
NEXTERA ENERGY INC31.46%107 932
ENEL S.P.A.30.37%74 579
DUKE ENERGY CORP10.54%69 509
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.13.13%66 452
IBERDROLA34.45%65 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group