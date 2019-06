By Justina Lee

CLP Holdings (0002.HK) said Thursday it expects to report a loss for the first half of the year, due mainly to a significant reduction in its goodwill.

The HK$6 billion to HK$7 billion (US$767 million-US$895 million) reduction in goodwill is attributable to its EnergyAustralia retail business, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company is due to report its first-half earnings in early August.

