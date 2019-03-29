CLP : Notice of Listing of U.S.$4,500,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme issued by CLP Power Hong Kong Financing Limited unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (29 March 2019)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

CLP POWER HONG KONG FINANCING LIMITED

(incorporated with limited liability under the laws of the British Virgin Islands)

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

CLP POWER HONG KONG LIMITED

中 華 電 力 有 限 公 司

(incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Hong Kong)

U.S.$4,500,000,000 MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

Arranger

THE HONGKONG AND SHANGHAI BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') for the listing of the U.S.$4,500,000,000 medium term note programme (the ''Programme''). Notes to be issued under the Programme and listed on the Stock Exchange (during the period of 12 months from the date of the Offering Circular dated 29 March 2019 prepared in respect of the Programme) will be by way of debt issues to professional investors* only. The listing of the Programme on the Stock Exchange is expected to become effective on 1 April 2019.

*Professional investors shall have the meaning as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong.

29 March 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Board of Directors of CLP Power Hong Kong Financing Limited comprises Mr. Geert Herman August Peeters and Mr. Chiang Tung Keung, and the Board of Directors of CLP Power Hong Kong Limited comprises Mr. William Elkin Mocatta, Mrs. Yuen So Siu Mai Betty, Mr. Richard Kendall Lancaster, Mr. Chiang Tung Keung, Mr. Tong Chi Leung David (with Mr. James Lindsay Lewis as his alternate), Mr. Geert Herman August Peeters, Mr. Chan Siu Hung, Ms. Chong Wai Yan Quince and Mr. James Richarde Truscott.