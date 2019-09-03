中華電力有限公司

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

3 September 2019

CLP Power Commits to Long-Term Decarbonisation and

Calls for a Community-Wide Effort to Combat Climate Change

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited ("CLP Power") today (3 September) announced it has submitted a response paper to the Council for Sustainable Development's public engagement on a long-term decarbonisation strategy for Hong Kong. Although 2050 seems a long way away, we all need to start planning now for a lower carbon future. CLP Power sees two broad directions to increase low-carbon electricity supply in the longer term. Both have their opportunities as well as challenges and elements of both could in future be combined. Technology in the energy sector is changing fast and we will need time for further study to maximise the opportunities that these could bring. CLP Power is determined to maintain high levels of safe and reliable electricity supply, whichever future approach we may adopt in decarbonising electricity generation.

The two broad directions are:

Increase gas-fired generation: More gas-fired units could be built in Hong Kong and the use of natural gas would be increased along with maximising local renewable energy and zero-carbon energy continuing to be imported through CLP

Power's clean energy transmission system infrastructure. This amounts to a more gradual approach to decarbonisation initially. In the longer term, however, this could bring about further carbon reduction if new technologies, such as zero- carbon hydrogen or carbon capture and storage, develop and become viable. Increase zero-carbon energy through regional cooperation: More zero-carbon energy, such as renewable energy and nuclear power, could be accessed from the mainland through new interconnection infrastructure. This could mean potentially earlier reductions in emissions.

In our response paper, we highlight both the challenges and the opportunities of what will be a complex transformation process. We hope the response paper will help the community better understand the implications of different possibilities and choices in switching to lower carbon living.

CLP Power Managing Director Mr T K Chiang said: "Carbon emission is a key factor in global warming and all countries have to reduce their emissions if the worst consequences are to be avoided. Other cities have already published ambitious plans for carbon reduction and as a world city we need to play our part. It will take a sustained effort throughout the community and from all sectors of the economy.

