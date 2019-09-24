中華電力有限公司

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

24 September 2019

CLP Power Connect Relieves the Energy Burden of

40,000 Households in Needs

The CLP Power Connectprogramme encourages residential customers to save energy year-round. Since January 2019, nearly 200,000 customers have signed up for the programme run by CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power). The programme also offers an electricity subsidy of HK$500 each for 40,000 households including elderly people, low-income families, disabled people and tenants of subdivided units with a funding of HK$20 million in this year. CLP Power has received more than 35,000 applications for support by mid-September, and the first batch of subsidies has been paid out from May onwards, benefitting more than 21,000 households in need and promoting social inclusion.

In addition, the programme offers subsidies for the landlords of subdivided units to carry out rewiring work needed for the installation of individual electricity meters. So far, CLP Power has completed rewiring works for four subdivided flats in Yau Ma Tei, Mong Kok, Sham Shui Po and Cheung Sha Wan where 17 individual meters had been installed. One of the benefitted subdivided flat tenants Mrs Leung is delighted that her landlord applied to take part in the programme. "We have individual electricity account now. The rewiring work improves our home safety and we can use several appliances at the same time."

CLP Power Managing Director Mr T K Chiang said, "The collective efforts of everyone in the community are essential to combat climate change. The Power Connectprogramme inspires our customers to change their consumption behaviour and save energy, embrace more sustainable, low-carbon lifestyles and help those families in need. We will continue to encourage more customers to join the programme."

To enhance customers' understanding of the beneficiary groups under the Power Connectprogramme and promote social inclusion, CLP Power had held several Connect Activities, including a parent-child egg tart-making class, a visit to CLP Castle Peak Power Station, and a Dialogue in the Dark experience. The activities were attended by over 300 people including beneficiaries from low-income families, the hearing and visually-impaired and Power Connectparticipating customers.

One of the beneficiary Ms Chin joined the visit to CLP Castle Peak Power Station with her visually-impaired daughter. "My daughter has to take medicines on a prolonged basis for her eye disease. She also suffers from eczema so we have to turn on the air conditioner for long hours in summer. The electricity subsidy from Power Connectprogramme helps alleviate our daily expenses. We seldom participate in other

