CLP : Power Restoration Update after Super Typhoon Mangkhut

中華電力有限公司

18 September 2018

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

Power Restoration Update after Super Typhoon Mangkhut

Following the departure of the typhoon, the emergency service teams of CLP PowerHong Kong Limited ("CLP Power") continue the repair and power restoration worksfor customers. The number of affected customers has been reduced from about 40,000 on 16 September to about 7,500 as of 7am today (18 September).

Under safe circumstances, CLP Power emergency service teams will work relentlessly to restore power for customers. However, as to situations where damage is severe or access roads are blocked that lead to longer restoration time, we appreciate very much for the understanding and patience of our customers. As our Customer Services Hotline is still receiving a large number of enquiries from customers, we sincerely apologise to customers who are unable to get through the hotline or experience a long waiting time.

