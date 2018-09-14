Log in
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED (0002)
  Report  
CLP : Power’s Response to Media Enquiries on the Hong Kong Offshore LNG Terminal Project

09/14/2018

14 September 2018

CLP Power's Response to Media Enquiries onthe Hong Kong Offshore LNG Terminal Project

In response to recent media enquiries concerning the potential impacts of piling works on marine mammals in the Hong Kong Offshore LNG Terminal Project, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (CLP Power) provided the following information:

CLP Power always places great importance in ecological and environmental protection. We have taken careful consideration of the environmental and conservational impacts of the Hong Kong Offshore LNG Terminal Project throughoutthe Project's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study.

The construction of the terminal's jetty involves piling works.In accordance with the EIA study brief issued by Environmental Protection Department for the Project, we carried out assessments on the potential impacts of the piling works on marine mammals, including different baseline surveys and taking reference to international study reports and best practices in our analyses and assessments. Furthermore, we have also consulted with a marine mammal expert who is familiar with local marine mammals for views on the environmental impact of the Project. We conducted the assessments and formulated mitigation measures based on the expert's richknowledge and experience in the field.

According to the expert's opinion and the results of our ecological survey, ChineseWhite Dolphins are not active in the waters near the piling construction area. Instead, Finless Porpoise are more active in the area with peak seasons between December each year and May of the following year, and far less active between the months of June and November.

The EIA results also indicate that underwater sound propagation would decrease as soundwaves travel over long distances. Thus, sound would not cause harm to marine mammals at locations several hundred meters away from the sound source.Furthermore, the Project's underwater construction mainly generates low sound frequency, whereas marine mammals are generally more sensitive to high sound frequency.

Following the expert consultation, we have adopted the following suggestions:

1. Piling works will not be conducted during the peak seasons of Finless Porpoise activity (from December to May each year);

  • 2. A marine mammal exclusion zone will be established within a 500m radius from the piling construction location. Qualified marine mammal observers will be employed to monitor the sightings of Finless Porpoise prior to the start of piling and during the piling construction period. Should any Finless Porpoise be sighted within the monitored zone, all construction works will be temporarily halted until the Finless Porpoise have left the area;

  • 3. Ramp-up piling methods will be adopted at the start of piling construction each day, where the power levels of piling will begin at low energy. This helps in lowering the chances of marine mammals approaching the construction area;

  • 4. Piling construction will not be carried out during nighttime; and

  • 5. Bubble curtains will be used to reduce sound propagation.

We believe that with the above mitigation measures in place, the ecological and environmental impacts of the piling construction can be effectively alleviated.

About CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited ("CLP Power") is the Hong Kong utility subsidiary wholly owned by CLP Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. CLP Power operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to 6 million people in its supply area.

- Ends -

Disclaimer

CLP Holdings Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 05:27:07 UTC
