中華電力有限公司

16 September 2018

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

Super Typhoon Mangkhut

While Hurricane Signal No. 10 was in force, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited ("CLP Power")'s 400kV and 132kV overhead lines systems were affected under theextreme adverse weather. Power supply to about 40,000 customers mainly covering New Territories North, Yuen Long and Sai Kung was interrupted. As the sheer size of the storm was so powerful, it hit and damaged power supply facilities, prompting a lot of customer calls to the CLP Customer Services Hotline all at the same period of time. We apologise to our customers who were unable to get through or experienced a long waiting time.

CLP Power Managing Director Mr TK Chiang said, "We would like to express oursincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused to customers who were unable to reach our customer services agents through the hotline during the typhoon. Prior to the storm, we all at CLP Power were geared up and extra staff were deployed to ensure reliable supply. However, due to the large circumfluence of the typhoon and its destructiveness, its impacts on power supply facilities and customer services have been more severe than expected. Emergency service teams are being deployed to carry out restoration works under safe circumstances. We would like to thank theaffected customers for their understanding and patience."

To expedite power supply restoration, repairs works will start as soon as it is safe and circumstances allow and such works will be carried out round the clock. As there are power interruptions and roads blocked by fallen trees or debris, CLP Power will give priority of power restoration to those customers based on the severity of damage, location circumstances and scope. We appreciate very much for the understanding and patience of customers.

