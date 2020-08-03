CLP : Swung to First-Half Profit as Revenue Fell

By Yifan Wang



CLP Holdings Ltd. said it swung to a profit during the first half of the year, thanks to the lack of the goodwill impairment for its Australian business which dragged the firm into a loss a year earlier.

Net profit was 6.01 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$775.4 million) in the first six months of 2020, compared with a loss of HK$907 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell 12% from a year earlier to HK$38.70 billion as restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic dampened electricity demand from businesses, the power producer said.

CLP declared a second interim dividend of HK$0.63 per share, unchanged from a year earlier.

It remains confident on its operational health despite expectedly high business uncertainties in the coming months as the pandemic continues to evolve.

