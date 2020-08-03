Log in
CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED

CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(2)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 07/31
73.4 HKD   +1.31%
12:57aCLP : Swung to First-Half Profit as Revenue Fell
DJ
07/29CLP HOLDINGS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
07/20CLP : Special Arrangement for CLP's Customer Services
AQ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CLP : Swung to First-Half Profit as Revenue Fell

08/03/2020 | 12:57am EDT

By Yifan Wang

CLP Holdings Ltd. said it swung to a profit during the first half of the year, thanks to the lack of the goodwill impairment for its Australian business which dragged the firm into a loss a year earlier.

Net profit was 6.01 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$775.4 million) in the first six months of 2020, compared with a loss of HK$907 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell 12% from a year earlier to HK$38.70 billion as restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic dampened electricity demand from businesses, the power producer said.

CLP declared a second interim dividend of HK$0.63 per share, unchanged from a year earlier.

It remains confident on its operational health despite expectedly high business uncertainties in the coming months as the pandemic continues to evolve.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

