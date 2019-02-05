CLPS : Incorporation Increases Ownership Stake in Lihong Financial Information Services Co., Ltd.

SHANGHAI, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CLPS Incorporation (the "Company" or "CLPS") (Nasdaq: CLPS), a leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors in China and globally, today announced that it has increased its ownership stake in Lihong Financial Information Services Co., Ltd. ("Lihong"), an online lending platform company in China.

CLPS made its first strategic investment in Lihong six months ago. Now the parties have agreed to increase the Company's ownership stake from 2.7% to 36.8%.

In recent years, the rapid growth of the consumer lending business has fueled China's consumer spending. According to China's most recent annual consumer loan index, Lihong has been one of the major players in the industry with approximately RMB 5 million in average daily loan volume and growing. With CLPS's keen understanding of the business potential of consumer lending and Lihong's business development capability, both parties believe that the increased investment will result in a mutually beneficial ongoing business relationship.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Shanghai, Lihong's online lending platform uses big data technology to enable individual, small- and mid-sized Chinese banks to provide consumer loans with insurance policies acting as debt collateral. Lihong receives a per-transaction fee, which is generally contingent upon the size of the loan transaction, as well a fixed maintenance fee.

In line with the CLPS's development goals, the increased investment will further diversify its revenue model into new business services, is anticipated to add to the Company's ability to generate additional operating income, and to further support the Company's "dual engine" strategy.

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT"), consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance and financial sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains ten delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. The remaining three global centers are located in Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: http://ir.clpsglobal.com/.

